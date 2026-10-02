Teen found injured on San Tan Valley road, airlifted to hospital

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was found on a San Tan Valley road on Thursday night with serious injuries. The boy was airlifted to a Valley hospital in life-threatening condition. The sheriff's office says three other boys were taken into custody but have been released, pending further investigation.



A teenager is in the hospital after he was found injured on a San Tan Valley roadway late Thursday night.

What we know:

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the 16-year-old boy was found at around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 on Murray Grey Drive near Empire Boulevard and Gary Road. The boy had serious injuries and was airlifted to a Valley hospital in life-threatening condition.

Dig deeper:

PCSO says the boy's injuries were consistent with being hit by a car.

"Other potential injuries are under investigation," the sheriff's office said.

Additionally, three other boys were taken into custody but have since been released, pending further investigation, the sheriff's office said. All of the boys knew each other.

What you can do:

PCSO asks anyone with information on the incident to call 520-866-5111 and ask for Detective Ramon Gonzalez.

Map of the area where the boy was found: