Ex-Arizona tribal officer accused of using excessive force, falsifying report

The Brief Jacob Slawson, a former officer with the San Carlos Apache Police Department, is accused of using excessive force and falsifying another officer's report. According to an indictment, Slawson punched a handcuffed man in the face and pulled him to the ground while unconscious, causing the man to "split his head open on the concrete." If convicted, Slawson faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.



A former Arizona tribal officer has been indicted for allegedly using excessive force on a man in handcuffs and falsifying a police report.

What we know:

While working as a San Carlos Apache Police Department officer, 29-year-old Jacob Slawson punched a handcuffed man in the face while he was in the back of a patrol car, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Slawson then allegedly pulled the unconscious man out of the car, "causing [him] to split his head open on the concrete, resulting in bodily injury."

"The indictment further alleges that when Slawson learned he was under investigation for excessive force, he falsified the report of a fellow detective by adding false and misleading information to the report with the intent to obstruct the investigation," the DOJ said.

Slawson is accused of deprivation of rights under color of law and falsification of records. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

What we don't know:

The DOJ didn't identify the handcuffed man, nor did they say when or where the alleged incident happened.

Dig deeper:

The San Carlos Apache Police Department says an internal investigation was initiated and Slawson was placed on administrative leave once they became aware of the alleged incident.

"The FBI conducted an investigation, and members of the Department fully cooperated," the department said. "Their cooperation helped lead to the charges filed against Slawson. Slawson was later dismissed prior to completing his probationary period for unrelated policy violations."

The department says it has since initiated a review of its policies and procedures to "strengthen Department operations and ensure the highest standards of law enforcement service."

"Appropriate changes will be made as necessary, and additional information will be shared when the review is completed," the department said.