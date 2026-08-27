Father killed and daughter wounded in shooting; iconic voice of Optimus Prime dies l Morning News Brief

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From a deadly double shooting in a West Valley neighborhood to a heroic hiker rescue, and remembering the iconic voice actor of Optimus Prime, here are your top stories for August 27, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Deadly double shooting in West Valley

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2. Alleged Phoenix home intruder arrested

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3. Hikers rescued thanks to text message

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4. Rest in peace, Peter Cullen

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5. Work underway at future site of new Cards HQ

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A look at today's weather

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