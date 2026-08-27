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Father killed and daughter wounded in shooting; iconic voice of Optimus Prime dies l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 27, 2026 10:14 AM MST
Published August 27, 2026 10:14 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

From a deadly double shooting in a West Valley neighborhood to a heroic hiker rescue, and remembering the iconic voice actor of Optimus Prime, here are your top stories for August 27, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Deadly double shooting in West Valley

Featured

Man killed, his teenage daughter wounded in Buckeye shooting
article

Man killed, his teenage daughter wounded in Buckeye shooting

Police say a man is dead, and his teenage daughter is injured following a shooting early Thursday morning at a Buckeye home. A suspect is in custody.

2. Alleged Phoenix home intruder arrested

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Phoenix Police arrest home break-in, shooting suspect
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Phoenix Police arrest home break-in, shooting suspect

A homeowner escaped safely after a suspect fired a gun and broke into a Phoenix house Wednesday, police said. It happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road around 5 p.m.

3. Hikers rescued thanks to text message

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Dad’s SOS text to son punches through dead zone, saving 2 after hiking pal collapses of thirst on Arizona peak
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Dad’s SOS text to son punches through dead zone, saving 2 after hiking pal collapses of thirst on Arizona peak

SAVED BY THE CELL! After spending a brutal night without water in Arizona's Mount Trumbull Wilderness, two hikers were airlifted to safety thanks to a desperate text for help.

4. Rest in peace, Peter Cullen

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Peter Cullen, 'Transformers' voice actor, dies at 85: report
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Peter Cullen, 'Transformers' voice actor, dies at 85: report

Peter Cullen was the voice actor of Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise and voiced the characters Eeyore in "Winnie the Pooh" and Mario in the "Donkey Kong" animated series.

5. Work underway at future site of new Cards HQ

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Construction begins at new Arizona Cardinals headquarters with first concrete pour
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Construction begins at new Arizona Cardinals headquarters with first concrete pour

The 250,000-square-foot facility will feature three outdoor practice fields, as well as an indoor field house.

A look at today's weather

Arizona forecast: Cooler weather and rain ahead
Arizona forecast: Cooler weather and rain ahead

Arizona forecast: Cooler weather and rain ahead

Phoenix faces a high of 114 degrees on Thursday before rain chances increase over the weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews