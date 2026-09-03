Phoenix LGBTQ+ community plans vigil after deadly Tucson shooting

The Brief Businesses in the Melrose District of Phoenix are hosting a vigil with luminaries in solidarity with Tucson's LGBTQ+ community. The gathering follows a confirmed hate crime shooting outside Venture-N, a Tucson gay bar, that left two victims and the shooter dead. Organizers and local business leaders emphasize creating safe spaces and unity across communities regardless of distance.



Businesses in the Melrose District of Phoenix planned a vigil to remember the two people shot and killed outside a Tucson gay bar in what police have confirmed was a hate crime.

Businesses in Phoenix say they are sending a message of solidarity. On the evening of Sept. 3, a stretch of 7th Avenue, known as the Melrose District, is lined with luminaries in support of Tucson's LGBTQ+ community.

Melrose District bars line 7th Avenue with luminaries to show support and solidarity after a shooting outside a Tucson gay bar left two victims dead.

What we know:

Tucson police say the weekend shooting outside a gay bar called Venture-N has been confirmed as a hate crime against the LGBTQ+ community. Police say the two men who died got into an argument with the shooter, who also died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Police say that the shooter had a list of other LGBTQ+-associated businesses in the region on him when he committed this crime.

In response to this reported hate crime, bars throughout the Melrose District in Phoenix—which is a roughly one-mile stretch of 7th Avenue—made a plan to line the sidewalks with approximately 600 battery-operated luminaries and gather together as a sign of solidarity with the Tucson community.

Related article

What they're saying:

Organizers say they have a lot of pride in the strength of the LGBTQ+ community in Phoenix, and that extends into all communities regardless of distance. Michael Phillips, manager of Pat O's Bunkhouse Saloon, says it is important to have a safe space for all people to be themselves.

"Definitely, for us, it's more about just supporting and that's all we can do," Phillips said. "We have to let our customers know that they can trust us, they're safe here, that they have a place to be without worrying about anything and just coming and having fun."

'Light in these dark times’

Audrey Corley, owner of Boycott Bar, emphasized the strength of the community during dark times.

"I believe my whole community is that of light, always, 'Cuz we're a community of love, so yes, definitely light in these dark times and I believe as long as we stay together, there will be brighter days ahead," Corley said.

The vigil begins at 6:30 p.m. Phillips says there will also be an increased police presence for the gathering.