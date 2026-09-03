ASU hockey player in a coma; reality star's son indicted in sex assault case | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From Arizona State University reviewing what led to a student-athlete hockey player collapsing during a workout, to a reality star's son being indicted in a sex assault case, here are tonight's top stories.
1. ASU hockey player in a coma
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Conflicting accounts have surfaced regarding the intensity and water access during an outdoor conditioning workout that led to the hospitalization of Arizona State University hockey player Matthew Mayich.
2. PS5 theft ends in a blown-out tire
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GAME OVER! A man swiped a PlayStation 5 from a church youth group and racked up $10,000 in damage, but his escape was cut short when he lost a wheel at the Tempe-Mesa border, police say.
3. Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr. indicted
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A grand jury indicted 15-year-old Kroy Biermann Jr., the son of former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, on seven felony counts Thursday following an alleged sexual assault in Alpharetta.
4. Report: Popular diet slashes liver fat by 67%
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The keto diet may have surprising benefits for liver health, a new study suggests.
5. 100+ gallons of meth found on Arizona highway, DPS says
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Hazmat crews had to drain over 100 gallons of liquid meth hidden inside the hollow frame of a trailer pulled over on Interstate 8.
Your evening weather forecast
FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the details on the next round of storms making their way to Arizona.
Click for your full forecast