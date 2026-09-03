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ASU hockey player in a coma; reality star's son indicted in sex assault case | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 3, 2026 6:47 PM MST
Published September 3, 2026 6:47 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From Arizona State University reviewing what led to a student-athlete hockey player collapsing during a workout, to a reality star's son being indicted in a sex assault case, here are tonight's top stories.

1. ASU hockey player in a coma

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ASU hockey player Matthew Mayich in coma after collapsing during team workout
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ASU hockey player Matthew Mayich in coma after collapsing during team workout

Conflicting accounts have surfaced regarding the intensity and water access during an outdoor conditioning workout that led to the hospitalization of Arizona State University hockey player Matthew Mayich.

2. PS5 theft ends in a blown-out tire

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Thief who stole church youth group's PlayStation 5 busted after getaway car blows a tire in Tempe, cops say
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Thief who stole church youth group's PlayStation 5 busted after getaway car blows a tire in Tempe, cops say

GAME OVER! A man swiped a PlayStation 5 from a church youth group and racked up $10,000 in damage, but his escape was cut short when he lost a wheel at the Tempe-Mesa border, police say.

3. Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr. indicted

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Son of former NFL player, RHOA star indicted in sex assault case
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Son of former NFL player, RHOA star indicted in sex assault case

A grand jury indicted 15-year-old Kroy Biermann Jr., the son of former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, on seven felony counts Thursday following an alleged sexual assault in Alpharetta.

4. Report: Popular diet slashes liver fat by 67%

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Popular diet slashes liver fat by 67% while reversing prediabetes in some people
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Popular diet slashes liver fat by 67% while reversing prediabetes in some people

The keto diet may have surprising benefits for liver health, a new study suggests.

5. 100+ gallons of meth found on Arizona highway, DPS says

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Over 100 gallons of liquid meth found hidden in trailer frame on I-8 in Arizona
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Over 100 gallons of liquid meth found hidden in trailer frame on I-8 in Arizona

Hazmat crews had to drain over 100 gallons of liquid meth hidden inside the hollow frame of a trailer pulled over on Interstate 8.

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