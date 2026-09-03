ASU hockey player in a coma; reality star's son indicted in sex assault case | Nightly Roundup

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From Arizona State University reviewing what led to a student-athlete hockey player collapsing during a workout, to a reality star's son being indicted in a sex assault case, here are tonight's top stories.

1. ASU hockey player in a coma

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2. PS5 theft ends in a blown-out tire

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3. Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr. indicted

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4. Report: Popular diet slashes liver fat by 67%

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5. 100+ gallons of meth found on Arizona highway, DPS says

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