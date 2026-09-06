Officers involved in North Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Police were involved in a shooting in North Phoenix on Sunday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
What we know:
The "critical incident" involving officers happened near 19th Avenue and West Cheryl Drive on Sept. 6.
No officers were injured, and there are no outstanding suspects.
What we don't know:
The events leading up to the shooting, or who was involved, remains unknown.
What's next:
The Department of Public Safety's Major Incident Division is taking over the investigation. Phoenix Police are expected to release additional information later.
Stay with FOX 10 for the latest updates on this story.
Map of where the shooting occurred.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.