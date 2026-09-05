ASU football fans celebrate return of college football season

The Brief Fans gathered at Arizona State University as football season started back up again to celebrate their favorite college team. Tailgaters included long-time alumni, recent graduates, first-year students, families carrying on traditions, and traveling fans. Supporters of Morgan State University traveled across the country to see their team perform on the big stage.



As the football season starts back up again, fans are back to celebrate their favorite college team.

ASU Fans

Students and Alumni:

"It's very hype, so they build it up for a big event," ASU freshman Briana Vidaca said, sharing her perspective on the atmosphere.

ASU alumnus Daniel Youngman expressed his excitement for the upcoming games: "We're back to Kenny Dillingham football. We're back to Sun Devil football. We're hype."

While some people tailgating just graduated a few years ago, others are long-time alumni.

"All the people from the alumni, my friends from when we were in high school, we all used to get together there," ASU alumna Aurelia Sanchez said, reflecting on the tradition.

Alumni Preston Quijano detailed his tailgating setup strategy: "We get here as soon as the gates open, get our spot. As you can see, we got the entire corner over there so just get here early and just do your thing. Have fun!"

For some first-year students, it is their first season as students.

ASU freshman Hope Avis remarked on the energy: "It's fun to see everyone get excited about ASU."

ASU Families:

For others, it is a family tradition.

ASU fan Phillip Romero explained the deep meaning behind his family's continued attendance: "Once my uncle Phil passed away, me and my cousin were like this doesn't stop. We keep it going. We knew that one day…everybody doesn't last forever. So we knew one day it's our time."

Morgan State Fans

Some fans from Morgan State University came all the way across the country.

Morgan State University fan Belinda Morgan highlighted the visiting team's enthusiasm. Her son is on the team, and she came to support him and his team.

"We're super pumped. I can't tell you how excited we are to get on the big stage and show them what they got," she said.

Big picture view:

Whichever team fans support, it is always a fun time that brings everybody together.

"You can make community and go together with everyone," Vidaca added.

FOX 10 Coverage

FOX 10 will cover all ASU football games, along with all the excitement throughout the season.