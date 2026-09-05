Sun Devil football kicks off 2026 season; Phoenix man busted in $8M fraud | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From Grand Canyon water shutoffs, to Sun Devil football's kickoff, and more cities dropping Flock in Arizona, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 5, 2026.
1. Family speaks out after son allegedly neglected mom, left her in deplorable conditions
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The granddaughter of an 84-year-old woman who died from alleged elder abuse is speaking out after her uncle was arrested for murder.
2. Flock dropped: More AZ communities suspend license plate readers
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Payson and Cottonwood have discontinued their use of Flock automated license plate reader cameras, joining a growing list of Arizona municipalities ending or pausing the technology.
3. Partial Grand Canyon potable water shut-off
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The Grand Canyon shut off potable water at several Bright Angel Trail rest stops to conserve the South Rim's limited supply following severe flooding.
4. ASU football is back!
With kickoff set for 7 p.m., ASU fans are gearing up and enjoying the tailgates ahead of the first football game of the season. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen checks out what fans are up to.
5. Phoenix man allegedly steals millions from OH school for troubled teens
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Feds bust 62-year-old Phoenix resident Jonathan Ballew after he allegedly stole $8 million from an Ohio school for troubled teens to buy luxury cars and rent a Florida mansion.
A look at your weather this weekend
Phoenix faces a calm Labor Day weekend with temperatures reaching 104 degrees Saturday, before tropical moisture brings potential rain and cooler temperatures next week. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the forecast for your holiday weekend.
Get the Full Forecast