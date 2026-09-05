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Sun Devil football kicks off 2026 season; Phoenix man busted in $8M fraud | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 5, 2026 5:54 PM MST
Published September 5, 2026 5:54 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From Grand Canyon water shutoffs, to Sun Devil football's kickoff, and more cities dropping Flock in Arizona, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 5, 2026.

1. Family speaks out after son allegedly neglected mom, left her in deplorable conditions 

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Granddaughter speaks out after Chandler woman dies amid alleged neglect
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Granddaughter speaks out after Chandler woman dies amid alleged neglect

The granddaughter of an 84-year-old woman who died from alleged elder abuse is speaking out after her uncle was arrested for murder.

2. Flock dropped: More AZ communities suspend license plate readers

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2 more Arizona communities drop Flock license plate cameras
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2 more Arizona communities drop Flock license plate cameras

Payson and Cottonwood have discontinued their use of Flock automated license plate reader cameras, joining a growing list of Arizona municipalities ending or pausing the technology.

3. Partial Grand Canyon potable water shut-off

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Grand Canyon shuts off water along Bright Angel Trail after fatal flash floods
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Grand Canyon shuts off water along Bright Angel Trail after fatal flash floods

The Grand Canyon shut off potable water at several Bright Angel Trail rest stops to conserve the South Rim's limited supply following severe flooding.

4. ASU football is back!

Sun Devil football kicks off first game of 2026 season
Sun Devil football kicks off first game of 2026 season

Sun Devil football kicks off first game of 2026 season

With kickoff set for 7 p.m., ASU fans are gearing up and enjoying the tailgates ahead of the first football game of the season. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen checks out what fans are up to. 

5. Phoenix man allegedly steals millions from OH school for troubled teens

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Phoenix man busted in $8M school fraud scheme for $30K-a-month Miami mansion
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Phoenix man busted in $8M school fraud scheme for $30K-a-month Miami mansion

Feds bust 62-year-old Phoenix resident Jonathan Ballew after he allegedly stole $8 million from an Ohio school for troubled teens to buy luxury cars and rent a Florida mansion.

A look at your weather this weekend

Warm Labor Day weekend ahead before potential rain arrives
Warm Labor Day weekend ahead before potential rain arrives

Warm Labor Day weekend ahead before potential rain arrives

Phoenix faces a calm Labor Day weekend with temperatures reaching 104 degrees Saturday, before tropical moisture brings potential rain and cooler temperatures next week. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the forecast for your holiday weekend. 

Get the Full Forecast

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