Sun Devil football kicks off 2026 season; Phoenix man busted in $8M fraud | Nightly Roundup

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From Grand Canyon water shutoffs, to Sun Devil football's kickoff, and more cities dropping Flock in Arizona, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 5, 2026.

1. Family speaks out after son allegedly neglected mom, left her in deplorable conditions

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2. Flock dropped: More AZ communities suspend license plate readers

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3. Partial Grand Canyon potable water shut-off

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4. ASU football is back!

5. Phoenix man allegedly steals millions from OH school for troubled teens

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A look at your weather this weekend

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