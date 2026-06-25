Sun State Pools license revoked by Arizona ROC following 85 consumer complaints

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The Brief Multiple Sun State Pools customers say the company took thousands of dollars for pool projects and left them with unfinished backyards. The Arizona Registrar of Contractors website lists the company's LLC license as revoked following 85 complaints received since September. Impacted homeowners have formed a Facebook group and are filing complaints with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to recover their funds.



In the 48 hours since an exclusive report aired, photos have been sent in from people who say Sun State Pools took their money and left them with a literal mess in their backyards.

Now, they are hoping Arizona's top prosecutor, Attorney General Kris Mayes, will get involved.

What they're saying:

"We're in Phoenix, like having a pool is, you know, a rite of passage in some level," Sun State Pools customer Meghan Cox said.

A backyard dream has evaporated – that is the situation playing out for Cox after choosing Sun State Pools to build a pool and spa in her backyard.

"It came as a referral, I had recommendations on them, and we visited their showroom, and it seemed like a great company to hire," Cox said.

Cox says plans were drafted, a deposit was made in January, and then the issues started. The problems ranged from permit issues to a lack of communication to a lack of overall work, despite more than $40,000 being paid.

"Our date of delivery was June 24th, and as you can see, we are nowhere near that," Cox said.

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Dig deeper:

Cox is one of the 22 customers with open complaints listed against Sun State Pools on the Arizona Registrar of Contractors (ROC) website. As of Thursday, June 25, the ROC's website has the LLC license listed as revoked.

But customers like Cox, as well as the Hersker and Parker families interviewed by FOX 10 earlier this week, still do not have answers. They have all become part of a Facebook group, "Victims of Sun State Pools," that Cox started.

"I'm hoping it's a resource so as other people find out more information, hopefully we can all try to get our funds recovered if possible," Cox said.

Cox and several other members of the group are filing complaints with the state's top lawyer, Kris Mayes.

"I'm hoping the attorney general takes it up, so I think that if enough people file they'll take interest," Cox said.

In the meantime, she says she is working to find a pool company whose promises won't be so shallow.

"Now I'm looking a pool companies that have been in business like 20 years or 30 years, a lot longer, because it's actually scary," Cox said. "I've heard these stories, everyone's heard these stories. I didn't think it was gonna happen to me."

The ROC did send out a news release about the revocation of Sun State's license, citing 85 complaints between last September and June 25. The statement goes on to say that any complaints that result in discipline of the license can file a claim through the state's Residential Contractors Recovery Fund.

The Attorney General's office states they are not able to comment on any consumer complaints. FOX 10 did reach out to Sun State Pools again for comment, but did not hear back in time for this report.

Full statement from the Arizona ROC

"On Thursday, June 25, 2026, Arizona Registrar of Contractors (AZ ROC) revoked the KA-5 Dual Swimming Pool Contractor license held by Sun State Pools LLC (ROC 339772), a Scottsdale-based contracting business.

AZ ROC received and began investigating 85 complaints from homeowners and subcontractors against Sun State Pools LLC received between September 9, 2025 and June 25, 2026. One case resulted in a citation issued on June 8, 2026 and required Sun State Pools LLC to file a written answer by June 24, 2026 which the company failed to do. After the company failed to answer the citation, the Registrar revoked the license effective June 25, 2026.

AZ ROC continues to investigate the complaints it has received and strongly encourages any other impacted homeowners to file their complaints with the Agency as soon as possible. Following adjudication, those whose complaints result in discipline of the license are able to file a claim with AZ ROC’s Residential Contractors' Recovery Fund, which is available to homeowners after a contractor has been found to be in violation of Title 32, Chapter 10 of the Arizona Revised Statutes.

The Fund can provide a maximum payout to each homeowner of up to $30,000, but the maximum amount available per residential license is $200,000. If all valid claims exceed the $200,000 per license limitation, the Registrar will pay claimants on a pro rata basis. In cases where there are numerous complainants, there is a possibility that the monies available in the Fund will be exhausted before all eligible homeowners submit a claim for a payout from the Fund. This is why it is crucial for homeowners to submit their complaints to AZ ROC right away.

While hiring a licensed contractor does not guarantee a problem-free project, hiring licensed contractors does provide a pathway to access AZ ROC’s administrative process in order to have work corrected or completed. The Agency has a two-year jurisdiction from the date of occupancy or date when the last work was performed to investigate complaints if the workmanship is below standard or is in violation of existing codes. There is no recourse through AZ ROC if the business hired to perform the work is unlicensed. Always check the license by visiting roc.az.gov or by calling the Agency at (877) 692-9762."

What you can do:

If you've been affected by this, click here to file a complaint with the Registrar of Contractors.

Click here for tips from the Arizona ROC on how to vet a contractor before hiring.