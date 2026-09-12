Alleged cartel member arrested at Arizona border; Glendale suspect collapses in court l Nightly Roundup

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The Nightly Roundup on Saturday, September 12, 2026.
From a cartels ammo arrest, to a Mesa standoff, and a court collapse, here are your top stories for September 12, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Woman allegedly tied to drug cartel nabbed at AZ border
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A U.S. citizen was caught packing 5,400+ live rounds of ammunition for the Sinaloa Cartel at the Arizona border bridge, Mexican authorities say.
2. Child sex crime suspect collapses in court
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Accused child predator Joshua Lozano collapsed in court as prosecutors revealed the Glendale hospital worker faces up to 100 years behind bars.
3. Road rage incident leads to Mesa barricade
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A 34-year-old driver was taken into custody following a police standoff in Mesa. He reportedly pointed a gun at another driver while on U.S. 60 near Val Vista Drive.
4. Suspect claims self-defense in deadly stabbing
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Fred Celaya, 75, was found dead by his daughter inside an apartment on Sept. 9 near 10th Street and Devonshire Avenue. The victim's grandson has been arrested for murder.
5. Serial AZ drug dealer accused in fatal overdose
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7-time drug dealing convict Frederick McCullough was fresh out of prison when he allegedly sold a fatal dose to a Valley victim, police say.
Weekend weather outlook
Highs in the Valley will stick around the mid-100s this weekend before storm chances return to the forecast next week.
Click here for full forecast