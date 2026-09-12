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Alleged cartel member arrested at Arizona border; Glendale suspect collapses in court l Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 12, 2026 6:45 PM MST
Published September 12, 2026 6:45 PM MST
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The Nightly Roundup on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

From a cartels ammo arrest, to a Mesa standoff, and a court collapse, here are your top stories for September 12, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Woman allegedly tied to drug cartel nabbed at AZ border

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American woman arrested at Arizona border town accused of running ammo for Sinaloa Cartel
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American woman arrested at Arizona border town accused of running ammo for Sinaloa Cartel

A U.S. citizen was caught packing 5,400+ live rounds of ammunition for the Sinaloa Cartel at the Arizona border bridge, Mexican authorities say.

2. Child sex crime suspect collapses in court

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Glendale man collapses at court podium after learning he faces 100 years for child sex crimes
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Glendale man collapses at court podium after learning he faces 100 years for child sex crimes

Accused child predator Joshua Lozano collapsed in court as prosecutors revealed the Glendale hospital worker faces up to 100 years behind bars.

3. Road rage incident leads to Mesa barricade

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Driver barricades himself inside Mesa home after alleged road rage incident, police say
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Driver barricades himself inside Mesa home after alleged road rage incident, police say

A 34-year-old driver was taken into custody following a police standoff in Mesa. He reportedly pointed a gun at another driver while on U.S. 60 near Val Vista Drive.

4. Suspect claims self-defense in deadly stabbing

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Man accused of stabbing his grandfather to death with scissors
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Man accused of stabbing his grandfather to death with scissors

Fred Celaya, 75, was found dead by his daughter inside an apartment on Sept. 9 near 10th Street and Devonshire Avenue. The victim's grandson has been arrested for murder.

5. Serial AZ drug dealer accused in fatal overdose

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AZ drug dealer fresh out of prison linked to fatal overdose by victim's final texts
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AZ drug dealer fresh out of prison linked to fatal overdose by victim's final texts

7-time drug dealing convict Frederick McCullough was fresh out of prison when he allegedly sold a fatal dose to a Valley victim, police say.

Weekend weather outlook

Warm weekend continues before storm chances return
Warm weekend continues before storm chances return

Warm weekend continues before storm chances return

Highs in the Valley will stick around the mid-100s this weekend before storm chances return to the forecast next week.

Click here for full forecast

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