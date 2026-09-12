Wheelchair Football League tournament brings national teams to Scottsdale

The Brief Move United's Wheelchair Football League held a national tournament at WestWorld in Scottsdale in collaboration with Ability360. Six teams across the country competed in the tournament, including the local Arizona Cardinals wheelchair football team. Athletes like team captain Nick Pryor and expo ambassador Dave Stevens shared how adaptive sports provide opportunities to pursue athletic dreams regardless of physical disabilities.



"I like when the Cardinals score," said 7-year-old Kaden.

Local perspective:

Seven-year-old Kaden was watching the matchup between Carolina and the Rams, attending Move United's Wheelchair Football League tournament at WestWorld in Scottsdale.

"I would like to catch the ball," Kaden said.

He is one of many people inspired by the matches hosted in collaboration with Ability360, featuring world-class athletes.

"We have six teams out here run locally, an LA Rams team, local Arizona Cardinals all managed locally, and they travel to compete with the best athletes across the country," an event organizer said.

Ability360 team captain, quarterback, and safety Nick Pryor has been involved since the league's inception.

"Ability360 is one of four teams to start this league, and I've been with the team administrating playing for those six years," Pryor said.

"I've been an amputee since I was 4-years-old. There was a traumatic shotgun accident, just neighbors playing with a gun. Unfortunately, it went off. I grew up playing sports with everybody else," Pryor said.

Big picture view:

Expo ambassador Dave Stevens was born without legs, yet that did not stop him from doing what he loved.

"Born without legs but was a three-sport athlete, played wrestling, football, and baseball, played minor league baseball. The only guy without legs and worked at ESPN for 20 years now, I give back help with Ability360 expo," Stevens said.

He is a shining example for many of these athletes, including young Kaden, of what can happen from putting in the work and dreaming big.

"I've always said it's better to try and fail than to sit around and wish and to have adaptive football because we are trapped in these bodies and if we have the ability to be normal and be looked at for our abilities rather than our disabilities. You gotta do it, gotta chase your dreams," Stevens said.