Man arrested in deadly Goodyear group home stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a stabbing at a Goodyear group home that left a man dead.

What they're saying:

The incident happened on April 12 near Pebble Creek Parkway and Indian School Road. When officers got to the scene, they found Reno Caddo lying in a hallway with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect in the stabbing, 45-year-old Glynn Peaches, was detained.

According to court documents, Peaches told police he and Caddo were drinking when Caddo pulled out a knife. Peaches claims they got into a fight, and he was able to grab the knife and stabbed Caddo in self-defense.

"He [Peaches] was unsure of how many times he stabbed the victim but said he believed it was more than 10 times," court documents read.

Peaches was arrested and is accused of second-degree murder. He is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

‘I killed him, I killed him’

Glynn Peaches

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing thumping noises before seeing Peaches kneeling over Caddo and was "punching or stabbing him over and over."

"[The witness] told Glynn to stop, at which point Glynn stood up and said 'I killed him, I killed him," court documents read.

Residents at the group home told police Peaches and Caddo did not have any previous altercations and were "best friends."

Map of where the stabbing happened