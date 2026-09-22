Four people injured in Mesa shooting, public asked to avoid area

The Brief Four people were shot near West McKellips Road and North Center Street, and hospitalized with unknown injuries on Tuesday evening. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.



Three males and one female were injured in a shooting in Mesa on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Mesa officers responded to the area of West McKellips Road and North Center Street regarding reports of a shooting at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The four people were shot and taken to nearby hospitals with unknown injuries. Preliminary information indicates the shooting was an isolated incident.

One person has been detained.

"When he was taking out the trash, there was a bunch of us. There was already officers outside, and they told us there's an active shooter in the area. Then we saw multiple blocks were blockaded off. Firetrucks, police cars, and they had a helicopter going around circling above. Saw some drones. Ultimately, a sad situation. They were there for some time," a witness said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Mesa Police are investigating a shooting that hurt four people on Sept. 22, 2026. It happened near West McKellips Road and North Center Street.

What we don't know:

Police did not release information regarding what may have led up to the shooting. The ages of the victims involved, and the extent of their injuries, were not disclosed.

What you can do:

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

Map of where the shooting occurred.