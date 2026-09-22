AZ school tuberculosis case reported; more chances for storms this week | Nightly Roundup

From a potential for more rain this week to why one of the suspects in the Preston Lord murder case was arrested once again, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

1. Higher storm chances for Arizona

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2. Are you eligible for this settlement?

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3. Preston Lord case suspect arrested again

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4. Tuberculosis case reported in Arizona

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5. Big fast food franchisee files for bankruptcy