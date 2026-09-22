Expand / Collapse search

AZ school tuberculosis case reported; more chances for storms this week | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated September 22, 2026 6:50 PM MST Published September 22, 2026 6:45 PM MST

PHOENIX - From a potential for more rain this week to why one of the suspects in the Preston Lord murder case was arrested once again, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

1. Higher storm chances for Arizona

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Rain, flash flood chances increase for Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Rain, flash flood chances increase for Phoenix

Temperatures will hover around 100 degrees through the weekend as scattered storms build across Arizona.

2. Are you eligible for this settlement?

Featured

iPhone owners included in Apple’s $250 million settlement can begin filing claims
article

iPhone owners included in Apple’s $250 million settlement can begin filing claims

The window is now open for people who purchased certain recent iPhone models to begin filing claims to receive their share of the quarter-billion-dollar settlement fund established in the wake of the class-action lawsuit filed against Apple, accusing the tech giant of false advertising.

3. Preston Lord case suspect arrested again

Featured

Preston Lord murder suspect Talyn Vigil arrested again
article

Preston Lord murder suspect Talyn Vigil arrested again

Vigil was arrested in Tempe, accused of racing on a motorcycle near ASU's main campus. Police say Vigil and another man who was also arrested were seen splitting traffic, performing burnouts, and speeding.

4. Tuberculosis case reported in Arizona

Featured

Tuberculosis: Person associated with Arizona elementary school tests positive
article

Tuberculosis: Person associated with Arizona elementary school tests positive

Officials with a Tucson area school district said a person associated with one of their schools has tuberculosis, and efforts are underway to evaluate students and staff members who may have been exposed.

5. Big fast food franchisee files for bankruptcy

Featured

Major Wendy's franchisee files for bankruptcy
article

Major Wendy's franchisee files for bankruptcy

One of the largest Wendy’s franchisees in the U.S. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following a high-stakes dispute with the fast-food chain's corporate parent.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews