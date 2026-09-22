AZ school tuberculosis case reported; more chances for storms this week | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a potential for more rain this week to why one of the suspects in the Preston Lord murder case was arrested once again, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 22, 2026.
1. Higher storm chances for Arizona
Featured
Temperatures will hover around 100 degrees through the weekend as scattered storms build across Arizona.
2. Are you eligible for this settlement?
Featured
The window is now open for people who purchased certain recent iPhone models to begin filing claims to receive their share of the quarter-billion-dollar settlement fund established in the wake of the class-action lawsuit filed against Apple, accusing the tech giant of false advertising.
3. Preston Lord case suspect arrested again
Featured
Vigil was arrested in Tempe, accused of racing on a motorcycle near ASU's main campus. Police say Vigil and another man who was also arrested were seen splitting traffic, performing burnouts, and speeding.
4. Tuberculosis case reported in Arizona
Featured
Officials with a Tucson area school district said a person associated with one of their schools has tuberculosis, and efforts are underway to evaluate students and staff members who may have been exposed.
5. Big fast food franchisee files for bankruptcy
Featured
One of the largest Wendy’s franchisees in the U.S. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following a high-stakes dispute with the fast-food chain's corporate parent.