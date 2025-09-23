Expand / Collapse search
Arizona CD7 special election: Adelita Grijalva, Daniel Butierez face off for vacant seat

Published  September 23, 2025 10:50am MST
Election
The Brief

    • A special election for the Arizona Congressional District 7 seat is being held on Sept. 23.
    • The seat was vacated following the death of U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva.
    • Grijalva's daughter, Adelita, is facing off against Republican Daniel Butierez.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Polls are open in Arizona as voters decide on who will replace the late Raúl Grijalva in Congressional District 7.

The backstory:

Grijalva died in March following a battle with cancer. He served in the House for over two decades, representing CD 7, which covers a large portion of southern Arizona, but also stretches into the West Valley.

What's next:

On Sept. 23, a special election is being held to see who will succeed Grijalva. Democrat Adelita Grijalva, Raul's daughter, is facing off against Republican Daniel Butierez.

Green Party candidate Eduardo Quintana and No Labels candidate Richard Grayson are also on the ballot.

The winner will serve the final 15 months of the late congressman's term.

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

District 7 special election day in Arizona

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a previous FOX 10 report on March 13, 2025, and supplemental information from the Associated Press.

