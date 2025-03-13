Raul Grijalva: Arizona Congressman dies at 77

article

The Brief U.S. Congressman Raul Grijalva has passed away. Grijalva has represented Arizona in Congress for decades. Grijalva was 77.



Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva has passed away at the age of 77.

What we know:

According to a statement, Grijalva passed away on the morning of March 13, due to complications from cancer treatments.

"More than two decades ago, Rep. Grijalva embarked on a journey to be a voice for Southern Arizonans in Washington, D.C. Driven by his community values and spirit, he worked tirelessly and accomplished so much — for Arizona and for the country," read a portion of the statement.

Various politicians in Arizona, Republicans and Democrats, have paid tribute to Grijalva.

Grijalva had decades-long career in Congress

Dig deeper:

Grijalva, the son of a Mexican immigrant, was first elected to the House in 2002. Known as a liberal leader, he led the Congressional Progressive Caucus in 2008 and dedicated much of his career to working on environmental causes on the Natural Resources Committee. He stepped down from that position this year, after announcing that he planned to retire rather than run for reelection in 2026.

Prior to his time in Congress, Grijalva served in various public offices for decades, including the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board and the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

At the time of his death, Grijalva represented Arizona's 7th Congressional District, which covers portions of the Phoenix area, parts of Tucson, and a portion of southeastern Arizona.

In April 2024, it was announced that Grijalva was diagnosed with cancer. At the time, Grijalva said he learned of the diagnosis while seeking treatment for a cough that was initially diagnosed as pneumonia.

Arizona law outlines process of selecting new representative

The process of selecting a person to replace Grijalva is clearly stated in Arizona law.

Under state law, if a general election is not set to be held within six months after a Congressional seat is deemed vacant, the governor will need to call a special primary election and a special general election to fill the vacancy.

The next regularly-scheduled general election is set to take place in November 2026.

Big picture view:

Per the law, Governor Katie Hobbs will need to call a special primary and establish its date within 72 hours after the vacancy is declared, and the special primary will need to take place within 120 to 133 days after the vacancy is declared.

As for the special general election, it will need to take place within 70 to 80 days after the special primary.

The Democratic primary is likely to be a fierce battle between allies of Grijalva and a more moderate faction. Possible contenders include his daughter, Adelita Grijalva, a member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, and Tucson Major Regina Romero, one of Grijalva's longtime allies.