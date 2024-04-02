Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva announces cancer diagnosis

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, who represents Arizona's 7th Congressional District, announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement released on April 2, Grijalva said he learned of the diagnosis while seeking treatment for a cough that was initially diagnosed as pneumonia.

"After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer," the 76-year-old Democrat, who is the dean of Arizona’s congressional delegation, said. "This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer."

It is unclear what type of cancer Grijalva has. The congressman’s office said no other information was being released at this time.

"I am working hard to get healthy and return to business as usual as soon as I am able," said Grijalva, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2002.

Ruben Reyes, who works for Grijalva as his Southern Arizona district director, said he didn't think the cancer treatment will affect the congressman's ability to do his job.

The district Grijalva represents spans most of the Arizona-Mexico border and includes sections of Cochise, Maricopa, Pinal, Santa Cruz and Yuma counties.

"My congressional office remains open and the many services we provide for our constituents continue uninterrupted. I am in regular communication with my staff," said Grijalva. "It is a privilege to serve as a Representative for the people of Arizona and take this responsibility very seriously."

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Rep. Grijalva's full statement

I am grateful to my family, friends and doctors for their support, and I am working hard to get healthy and return to business as usual as soon as I am able. I appreciate your consideration, well wishes and respect for my family’s privacy during this time. My heart goes out to others struggling with cancer, and I wish everyone strength in their fight."