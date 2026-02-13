Nancy Guthrie: Pima County Sheriff refutes FBI rift rumors

The Brief Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos spoke with Fox News about the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie. Guthtrie was last seen on Jan. 31. During his interview, Nanos refuted rumors of infighting between his agency and the FBI.



The Pima County Sheriff is answering questions as the search for missing Nancy Guthrie entered its 13th day.

The backstory:

Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Guthrie's family has pleaded on social media for her safe return, stating they are willing to pay a ransom following reports of several notes demanding payment in bitcoin.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are working on finding Guthrie by searching rural and rigid terrain around the Tucson area, where Guthrie and her daughter, Annie, live. The sheriff's department is asking for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

Just one person has been detained in the case as a court-ordered search warrant was executed, but he was released shortly after. Authorities had received a tip that the man's eyes matched the eyes of the suspect seen in the Nest footage recovered from Guthrie's doorbell camera.

On Feb. 12, the FBI released a description of the suspect seen in the doorbell camera footage. Additionally, the agency also increased its reward in the case to $100,000.

Featured article

What they're saying:

In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos answered many questions about the investigation.

"There’s a great love here for Ms. Guthrie," Sheriff Nanos said. "And everybody wants her back."

It has been more than a week since we have heard from Sheriff Nanos on the record, and since then, allegations of infighting between local law enforcement and the FBI have been leaked. The sheriff told Fox News that they have been working with the FBI from the very beginning and are sending critical evidence to the lab they have always used.

"Not even close to accurate," Nanos said, regarding the rumors. "We don’t hold any information from someone trying to help us. Why would we do that?"

He also said the Guthrie family has been 100% cooperative, adding, "It was getting crazy out there with allegations about the family. This is all about finding Nancy. That’s all it is."

Former FBI agent speaks out

We also spoke with retired former FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Tabman about how identifying the suspect’s backpack could help lead to an arrest.

Tabman said cooperation between local and federal law enforcement is key to finding the suspect. He noted that federal agencies often have a different "culture" of doing things, which includes a preference for not going public with internal friction.

The reward money has grown to $100,000, and the FBI has released a more detailed description of the suspect. A key piece of evidence is the backpack the suspect was wearing, now identified as an Ozark Trail 25-liter pack, an exclusive Walmart brand.

What He Said:

"They can track it down to where someone bought one," Tabman said. "Profiles. Things bought. Ethnicity, age, sex—to see how those things are selling. They can track it down to a particular transaction."

Local perspective:

In the Catalina Foothills, more people are dropping off bouquets to support the family.

"We just wanted to show our support," said Becca. "I’ve watched Savannah all these years, and I’m just thinking about what if it was my mother."