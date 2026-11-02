Man given decades-long prison sentence for having sex with missing teen: MCAO

The Brief Prosecutors in Maricopa County say 24-year-old Cristian Caal-Mucu was given a 43.5-year prison sentence for having a sexual relationship with a teenager. The teenager was reported missing out of Kansas. "There is no excuse for an adult to date a middle schooner," wrote County Attorney Rachel Mitchell



Prosecutors in Mariopa County say a 24-year-old man has been given a lengthy prison sentence for having a sexual relationship with a missing out-of-state teenager.

Big picture view:

Per a statement released by the Maricopa County Attorney's office on Nov. 2, Cristian Caal-Mucu was sentenced to 43.5 years in prison for the sexual relationship.

Sentence Explained:

Caal-Mucu, according to MCAO, was convicted by a jury of two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and one count of custodial interference.

According to court documents released by prosecutors, Caal-Mucu was given 20 years for each of the two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and a 3.5-year sentence for custodial interference. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

The backstory:

According to MCAO, Chandler Police found the missing Kansas girl at a hotel near Cooper Road and the Loop 202 (San Tan) in July 2025, after receiving word from an out-of-state law enforcement agency that the victim's cell phone had pinged in Chandler.

"Police confirmed with hotel staff that Caal-Mucu had booked the room where the girl was found," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

"The victim told police that she met the defendant through his sister, whom she babysat for back in Kansas. They began dating when the victim was 13. About five weeks before being found, the victim asked the defendant to help her run away from home. He took her to Arizona — where he had started a new job — and had sex with her in the hotel," read a portion of MCAO's statement.

"There is no excuse for an adult to date a middle schooler. Regardless of whether the girl wanted to leave her home, this defendant took advantage of her vulnerability and had no right to take her from her parents, bring her across state lines, and have sex with her," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell wrote.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)