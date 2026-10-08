Arizona congressional candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia reports sexual assault

The Brief Arizona congressional candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia said she was sexually assaulted while repairing campaign signs near 99th Avenue and Bell on Aug. 14. The attack was reported to MCSO on Aug. 31, and the law enforcement agency confirmed it is conducting an active investigation into the incident. Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego posted statements of support on social media condemning the attack and calling for accountability.



An Arizona congressional candidate says she was sexually assaulted while repairing campaign signs in western Arizona.

What we know:

Bernadette Greene-Placentia revealed details of the attack in a social media post, stating she was repairing campaign signs in a parking lot near 99th Avenue and Bell when two men came from behind and attacked her.

The attack happened back on Aug. 14 and was reported to MCSO on Aug. 31. She said she decided to speak publicly about what happened in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence, and promised to keep showing up and fighting for the community.

What She's Saying:

"I never imagined I would have to tell this story, but I know I am far from the only woman who has lived through something like this," Greene-Placentia wrote in the statement.

Big picture view:

Greene-Placentia is running as a Democrat against Republican Abe Hamadeh in Congressional District 8, which covers a large portion of northwestern Arizona.

AZ Senators React:

Both of Arizona's senators posted messages of support on social media.

Sen. Mark Kelly wrote, in part, "What happened is an outrage. It took real courage for her to speak publicly about something so painful."

Meanwhile, Sen. Ruben Gallego said, "We cannot tolerate political or sexual violence in any form. Those responsible must be held accountable."

What we don't know:

The statement did not identify the two suspects allegedly involved.

Dig deeper:

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that they are investigating the assault. However, they say they cannot comment publicly on the matter because it is an active investigation.