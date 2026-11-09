Shooting at west Phoenix home leaves man dead, suspect sought

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The Brief Isidro Rodriguez, 37, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot on Nov. 8 at a home near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road. No arrests have been made. Police ask anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



A suspect is being sought in connection to a weekend shooting in west Phoenix that left a man dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 at a home near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

Phoenix police say when officers got to the scene, they found 37-year-old Isidro Rodriguez with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

No suspects are in custody, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO.

Map of where the shooting happened: