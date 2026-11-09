Shooting at west Phoenix home leaves man dead, suspect sought
PHOENIX - A suspect is being sought in connection to a weekend shooting in west Phoenix that left a man dead.
What we know:
The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 at a home near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road.
Phoenix police say when officers got to the scene, they found 37-year-old Isidro Rodriguez with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
No suspects are in custody, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department provided information to FOX 10 for this report.