From the latest surrounding Nvidia's CEO drama to a West Valley crash that sent multiple people to the hospital, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, November 23, 2026.

1. New twist in Nvidia CEO drama

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2. New changes for college Greek life in Arizona

3. New rules for families traveling in Mexico

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4. Democrats unveil legislative wish list in the upcoming Congress

5. Multi-car crash in the West Valley