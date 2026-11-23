PHOENIX - From the latest surrounding Nvidia's CEO drama to a West Valley crash that sent multiple people to the hospital, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Monday, November 23, 2026.
1. New twist in Nvidia CEO drama
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The board of directors of tech giant Nvidia has unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, CEO and board director, effective immediately.
2. New changes for college Greek life in Arizona
3. New rules for families traveling in Mexico
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Cruise passengers are being warned they may need to provide extensive documentation for onshore activities at ports in Mexico.
4. Democrats unveil legislative wish list in the upcoming Congress
5. Multi-car crash in the West Valley
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Police in the West Valley a rollover crash involving three vehicles sent multiple people to local hospitals.