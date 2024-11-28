Wanda and Jamal: Arizona duo brought together due to wrong Thanksgiving text continue holiday tradition

The Brief Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton continued their holiday tradition of meeting up. The two were brought together by way of a wrong text Wanda sent in 2016. Wanda thought she was texting her grandson at the time. Wanda made a virtual appearance at Jamal's Thanksgiving dinner this year, as she battles cancer.



Nearly 10 years later, a Thanksgiving holiday tradition is still going strong, albeit with a twist.

We have covered the story of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench many times before. The story began in 2016, when Wanda sent a text to the wrong number. The person who received the text was Jamal, who was 16 at the time.

"I was just in class, and I got a random group chat text, so I texted back, and I found a new grandma," said Jamal, in 2016.

At the time, Wanda and Jamal did not know each other, with Wanda thinking she was actually texting her grandson. Once Jamal and Wanda exchanged selfies, they knew it was a mix-up. Instead of un-inviting Jamal, however, Wanda still extended the invitation.

The rest, as one can say, is history.

"Year one was amazing, and two and three and so forth and so on," said Jamal.

"That was unbelievable when that happened, and I didn't think it would go crazy," said Wanda.

This Thanksgiving, however, the now-annual holiday tradition looks a little different. That's because Wanda was diagnosed with breast cancer, and is undergoing chemotherapy.

"Because of being diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and going through chemotherapy and next week I'll start radiation, it's taken a toll on me physically, of course," said Wanda.

While Wanda is taking it easy for Thanksgiving, she still video called during Jamal's Thanksgiving dinner.

The two are already looking ahead to year 10.

"I think next year is going to be pretty awesome," said Wanda. "I don't know what's going to happen, but I have a good feeling about it."

Both Jamal and Wanda are thankful for each other, and the bond they've built that's truly irreplaceable.

"Jamal taught me that you can meet friends in the most unlikely places and generation," said Wanda. "For me, it was never about skin color, but I understand our country and how people react, but for me, he showed me there is no generation gap."

Jamal also said Thanksgiving is not the only time he and Wanda are in touch with each other.

"It's the checking on you," said Jamal. "The calls, texts messages, the visits. Everything. That's the friendship and reason why we are family now."