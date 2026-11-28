Man dead following overnight shooting in west Phoenix: PD
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they are investigating a shooting in the western part of the city that left one man dead.
What we know:
In a brief statement, police said officers were called at around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 28 to a home in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
"When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound,' read a portion of the statement.
Police say the man was taken to a hospital by fire crews, where he was later declared dead.
What we don't know:
Police did not release the victim's identity or his age. They also did not elaborate on what led up to the shooting.
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.