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The Brief Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that left one man dead. Officers responded to a home around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 28 and found an adult male with a gunshot wound. Police have not released the victim's identity or age, and details on what led up to the shooting remain unknown.



Phoenix Police say they are investigating a shooting in the western part of the city that left one man dead.

What we know:

In a brief statement, police said officers were called at around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 28 to a home in the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

"When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound,' read a portion of the statement.

Police say the man was taken to a hospital by fire crews, where he was later declared dead.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the victim's identity or his age. They also did not elaborate on what led up to the shooting.

Area where the incident happened