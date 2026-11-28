From why a lottery winner was arrested to an FAA probe on Amazon Prime Air drones, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, November 28, 2026.

1. 300 days later, still no answers in Nancy Guthrie case

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2. Drone crashes now under federal investigation

3. Lottery winner arrested after cashing ticket

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4. Holiday shoppers expected to spend a lot this year

5. Arizona drowning results in arrest