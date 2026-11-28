PHOENIX - From why a lottery winner was arrested to an FAA probe on Amazon Prime Air drones, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Saturday, November 28, 2026.
1. 300 days later, still no answers in Nancy Guthrie case
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Authorities remain no closer to solving the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC Today show host Savannah Guthrie, as a $1 million reward remains active.
2. Drone crashes now under federal investigation
3. Lottery winner arrested after cashing ticket
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A man accused of being in the country illegally was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement shortly after he won a $1 million from the state lottery.
4. Holiday shoppers expected to spend a lot this year
5. Arizona drowning results in arrest
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Police say 29-year-old Damian Trumble fell asleep in a backyard playhouse before his toddler fell into a swimming pool on Nov. 26. The toddler was rushed to hospital but later died.