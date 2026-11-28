The Brief Fans across Arizona are celebrating the 100th rivalry game between Arizona State University and the University of Arizona. Although the game is taking place in Tucson, fans are gathering at University Sports Grill and other businesses on Mill Avenue in Tempe to watch. Supporters of both teams say the Duel in the Desert divides the state while bringing out the best in Arizona sports.



The famous rivalry game between Arizona State University and the University of Arizona happened on Nov. 28, and fans all over Arizona are watching and celebrating their team.

Why you should care:

What makes this game special isn’t just the rivalry; it’s also the 100th rivalry game. At University Sports Grill, there are a bunch of people having fun watching the game. Even though the game is in Tucson, there are a lot of fans still supporting their team in Tempe.

"We’re rowdy. We’re fun. We just have that fanfare," said ASU alum Stella Thompson.

"It’s very very intense! That’s for sure!" said U of A fan Grace Shoenbach.

"It’s electric! It’s crazy. The fans stand ten toes down for their team," said ASU fan Brookelyn Allen.

Dig deeper:

However, the Duel in the Desert has also divided Arizona for the past century.

"There’s more culture of community I think here than there is with the Cats," Thompson said.

"There’s a lot of different groups, but U of A is just one big community and it’s really nice," Shoenbach said.

For some, the rivalry comes down to the city itself.

"So I come from a suburb just outside of Nashville and I wanted something that felt more like a city, so that’s why I chose ASU in Tempe," said Kory Stiles, an ASU student.

"It’s a great college town. There’s a lot going on here and a lot of upcoming as well on Mill Avenue. I know they’ve rejuvenated a lot of things here and bringing in other businesses," said ASU alum Justin Warkenthien.

Local perspective:

Businesses along Mill Avenue were busy on Nov. 28, as Sun Devil and Wildcat fans take over.

"I know the owner is a Sun Devil so definitely a reason to stop and shop local," Warkenthien said.

"Super excited because everyone looks forward to it every year and it’s kind of one of those back and forth, so it’s a really cool rivalry," said Kevin Nohr, University Sports Grill owner.

"It’s kind of crazy but it’s really fun to stand out," Shoenbach said.

No matter who wins, fans say the rivalry brings out the best in Arizona sports.

"Even though it is a big rivalry game, gets along really well and everyone just loves watching and hanging out," said ASU alum Sara Toensing.