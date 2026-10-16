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2026 Election: Prop 319 in Arizona: Voters to decide future of speed and red-light cameras

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published October 16, 2026 1:49 PM MST
Published October 16, 2026 1:49 PM MST

The Brief

    • Arizona voters will decide on Proposition 319 this November, a statewide ballot measure addressing the use of photo enforcement cameras.
    • The proposition would prohibit new photo enforcement systems without existing contracts by Dec. 31, 2026, and mandate voter re-approval every 10 years.
    • Proponents argue traffic cameras infringe on privacy rights, while opponents maintain that red-light cameras significantly reduce fatal crashes.

PHOENIX - One of the ballot measures Arizona voters will decide on this November will have an impact on photo enforcement cameras in the state. Here is what to know about Proposition 319.

What does Prop 319 propose?

Per the publicity pamphlet released by the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, Prop 319 will redefine "photo enforcement system" under state law as "a device substantially consisting of a radar unit or sensor linked to a camera or other recording device that produces one or more photographs, microphotographs, videotapes or digital or other recorded images of a vehicle's license plate" for the purposes of identifying speeding or failure to obey traffic signals under state law or municipal ordinances.

The measure will ban state and local authorities from installing or using new photo enforcement systems unless they have a signed contract in place on or before Dec. 31, 2026. Local authorities with active contracts signed before Dec. 31, 2026, must ask their voters to approve the continued operation of those systems at the next general election following the law’s effective date.

If voters approve the continued use of photo enforcement, the local authority operating the system must, at the end of every 10-year period, ask for voter approval again. If local voters reject a measure, the municipality or agency must stop all photo enforcement operations within 90 days of the general election.

It should be noted that under current Arizona law, photo enforcement systems are not allowed to be used on highways.

What would a "yes" vote mean for Arizona?

The publicity pamphlet states that should voters approve Prop 319:

  • State agencies and local governments that do not have contracts to use photo enforcement systems by Dec. 31, 2026 will be banned from using them.
  • Voter approval must be sought for existing systems in the next regular general election (which will take place in 2028), and every 10 years afterward.

What would a "no" vote mean for Arizona?

Per the publicity pamphlet, current rules regarding photo enforcement systems will be maintained if the measure fails.

What are people saying about Prop 319?

(Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Supporters

Some who support the measure argue that photo enforcement systems violate privacy.

What they're saying:

"These systems enable unauthorized surveillance of law-abiding citizens, tracking our movements and recording our daily lives without warrants or sufficient oversight," said Kristin Baumgartner, the chair of the Yavapai County Republican Party. "Such blanket monitoring violates our fundamental rights to privacy and freedom from unreasonable government intrusion protected by the Arizona and U.S. Constitutions."

Opponents

Some who oppose the measure say photo enforcement systems, when used as red-light cameras, can save lives.

What they're saying:

"Nobody likes getting a ticket in the mail. And we totally get why lots of people are frustrated with cities that pepper their roads with speed cameras on streets with unreasonably low speed limits, like Paradise Valley does. But this proposition goes too far," wrote Will Humble, Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association. "Had the proposition focused only on speed cameras, we probably wouldn’t have written this. But Proposition 319 also attacks the red-light cameras that prevent serious injuries and save lives."

"The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found red-light cameras cut fatal red-light crashes by 21%. They also stop violent, high-speed side impacts—the crashes most likely to end in tragedy," wrote Michelle Donati with AAA Arizona.

When is the general election?

The general election will take place on Nov. 3.

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The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office publicity pamphlet, and from arguments submitted by Kristin Baumgartner; Will Humble; and Michelle Donati.

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