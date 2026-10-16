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2026 Election: Arizona Prop 320 explained: What to know about 60% classroom spending requirement for districts

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published October 16, 2026 3:21 PM MST
Published October 16, 2026 3:21 PM MST

The Brief

    • Proposition 320 is a November ballot measure that would mandate school districts with over 7,500 students or those in Maricopa, Pima, and Pinal counties to allocate at least 60% of operational funds toward direct classroom instruction.
    • Proponents argue the requirement will refocus taxpayer money on core instruction and teacher compensation through gradual half-percent annual budget adjustments.
    • Critics warn that because the initiative provides no new revenue, districts will be forced to slash essential non-classroom services like campus safety, busing, building maintenance, and student counseling to avoid state funding penalties.

PHOENIX - Arizona voters heading to the polls this November will decide Proposition 320, a contentious ballot measure that would require major public school districts across the state to spend at least 60% of their operational budgets on direct classroom instruction or face state funding penalties.

Referred to the ballot along party lines by Republican state lawmakers, the measure seeks to reverse a decades-long decline in classroom spending by legally binding district spending ratios. However, because the initiative provides no new state funding, districts falling below the threshold would be forced to shift existing operational dollars, sparking a fierce debate over whether the policy will elevate teacher pay or decimate vital student support services like campus safety, busing, and counseling.

Which school districts are affected?

The mandate does not apply to every school system in Arizona. Only districts with 7,500 or more students, as well as any district located within Maricopa, Pima, or Pinal counties, regardless of student count, are subject to the requirement. Under the proposal, covered districts that currently fall short of the 60% mark must increase their direct instructional expenses by at least half a percentage point each fiscal year beginning in 2027 until they reach the mandated ratio.

What counts as 'direct instructional expenses'?

The proposition leaves the formal definition of what qualifies as "direct instructional expenses" to the Arizona Auditor General. Under current state accounting standards, a broad range of everyday operational services are classified as non-instructional. That category includes student bus transportation, campus resource officers, building repairs, air conditioning maintenance, athletic programs, school lunch operations, and specialized personnel such as reading coaches, librarians, and social workers.

Related

2026 Election: Prop 320 debate examines Arizona school budget mandates
article

2026 Election: Prop 320 debate examines Arizona school budget mandates

Arizona voters heard a debate on Proposition 320, which would require large school districts to dedicate 60% of spending to classroom instruction.

The case for Proposition 320

What they're saying:

Supporters, backed by organizations such as the Goldwater Institute, argue that taxpayer dollars should be focused squarely on teaching and learning rather than administrative overhead. Proponents point out that Arizona classroom spending has fallen from nearly 59% in previous years to roughly 52.1%, a trend they contend has coincided with declining student proficiency. They also maintain that the annual 0.5% spending increase is gradual enough to allow districts ample time to adjust without sudden operational disruptions.

Why critics oppose the measure

Opponents, including advocacy coalitions like Save Our Schools Arizona and No Cuts for AZ Kids, counter that the measure creates an unfunded mandate that threatens daily school operations. Without additional state revenue, critics argue that districts such as Litchfield Elementary and Kyrene would be forced to eliminate school resource officers, reduce bus routes, and cut special education and mental health support just to meet the ratio. Opponents also point to Texas, which repealed a similar 60% spending benchmark three years after passing it, warning that Arizona’s Voter Protection Act would make any unintended damage caused by Proposition 320 nearly impossible for state lawmakers to fix.

Related

Where to vote in Arizona: 2026 general election guide to voting locations and drop boxes
article

Where to vote in Arizona: 2026 general election guide to voting locations and drop boxes

As Election Day nears on Nov. 3, 2026, Arizona voters can find key deadlines, early voting sites and ballot drop box locations across all 15 counties.

When's Election Day?

According to the Secretary of State's Office, the general election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026. For more information about when, where and how to vote in Arizona this Election Day, read FOX 10's 2026 general election guide to voting locations and drop boxes.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from an Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission debate, state legislative records, public school district budget data, analysis from the Common Sense Institute and the Goldwater Institute, and prior reporting by FOX 10 Phoenix.

2026 ElectionsArizonaEducation