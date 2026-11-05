Democrat Nick Mansour projected to win Arizona Treasurer race

article

The Brief Democrat Nick Mansour is projected to win the race for Arizona treasurer, according to The Associated Press. The victory marks the first time a Democrat has claimed the office since the 1960s. Mansour defeated Republican Elijah Norton and will succeed outgoing Treasurer Kimberly Yee upon inauguration.



Democrat Nick Mansour is projected to win the race for Arizona treasurer, marking the first time a Democrat has claimed the office since the 1960s, according to The Associated Press.

What we know:

Mansour says he ran for state treasurer to safeguard taxpayer dollars, eliminate government waste, and invest responsibly. He says rather than using the office as a political stepping stone, he aims to strengthen Arizona’s economy and support public education to ensure local families thrive.

By defeating Republican Elijah Norton, he flipped the office for Democrats, succeeding outgoing Treasurer Kimberly Yee upon his inauguration. Yee couldn't run for re-election due to term limits, and she is the GOP candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction in this year's election.

Nick Mansour is projected to win the race for Arizona treasurer, marking the first time a Democrat has held the office since the 1960s.

Dig deeper:

According to Arizona election records, the last Democratic candidate elected as State Treasurer was Bob Kennedy, who ran unopposed in the 1964 election. Kennedy didn't run for re-election in 1966, and that year, Republican Charles H. Garland won the post.