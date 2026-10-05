Seen on TV: October 5

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Monday, October 5, 2026

Aunt Chilada's Dreamy Draw Café

7330 N. Dreamy Draw Dr.

Phoenix, AZ 85020

https://www.auntchiladas.com/dreamy-draw-cafe/

Helicopter-based "Air Chair" program

East Valley Service Center

7050 E University Dr.,

Mesa, AZ 85207

https://media.srpnet.com/srp-to-demonstrate-helicopter-based-air-chair-program/

Always This Good

715 East Sierra Vista Drive

Phoenix, AZ 85028

https://alwaysthisgood.com/

https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/

Joy & The Valentine Personal Styling

Live-streamed video