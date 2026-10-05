Seen on TV: October 5
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Monday, October 5, 2026
Aunt Chilada's Dreamy Draw Café
- 7330 N. Dreamy Draw Dr.
- Phoenix, AZ 85020
- https://www.auntchiladas.com/dreamy-draw-cafe/
Helicopter-based "Air Chair" program
- East Valley Service Center
- 7050 E University Dr.,
- Mesa, AZ 85207
- https://media.srpnet.com/srp-to-demonstrate-helicopter-based-air-chair-program/
Always This Good
- 715 East Sierra Vista Drive
- Phoenix, AZ 85028
- https://alwaysthisgood.com/
- https://www.stvincentdepaul.net/
Joy & The Valentine Personal Styling