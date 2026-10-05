Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: October 5

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published October 5, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published October 5, 2026 4:30 AM MST

PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, October 5, 2026

Aunt Chilada's Dreamy Draw Café

Helicopter-based "Air Chair" program

Always This Good

Joy & The Valentine Personal Styling

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews