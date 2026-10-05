Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix faces gusty winds and near 100-degree temperatures

The Brief A high-pressure system across the Southwest will keep temperatures warm with triple-digit heat expected Tuesday through Thursday before dropping into the 80s next week. Morning and early afternoon wind speeds could reach 30 mph in Phoenix and up to 40 mph in Globe, creating difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles in some places. An Extreme Heat Watch is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for parts of Yuma County and Southeastern California, where highs could reach up to 110 degrees.



A high-pressure system moving across the Southwest will keep temperatures warmer this week before numbers drop back into the 80s by next week.

Today:

According to the National Weather Service, the Phoenix area and other parts of the state are expecting breezy to windy conditions, particularly during the morning hours and through the early afternoon. Wind speeds could reach 30 mph in some parts of the Valley. In Globe, wind speeds could reach 35 mph to 40 mph.

"Difficult driving conditions are possible, especially for high profile vehicles with localized blowing dust also a potential hazard," read a portion of their forecast.

Temperatures This Week:

Per NWS's forecast, the Valley could see a high of 99°F today, with triple-digit temperatures expected from Tuesday to Thursday.

After Thursday, however, temps are expected to come back down, reaching 97°F on Saturday. Forecasters say on average, the Valley experiences its last day of triple-digit temperatures on Oct. 5.

In other parts of the state, an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for parts of Yuma County, and parts of Southeastern California, from Wednesday to Thursday.

"Afternoon highs are expected to reach upwards of 104°-110°F, around 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year," forecasters said.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)