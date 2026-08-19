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Tourist assaulted on Havasupai Reservation, suspect in custody

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 19, 2026 2:49 PM MST
Published August 19, 2026 2:49 PM MST
Tourist attacked on hiking trip to Havasu Falls
Tourist attacked on hiking trip to Havasu Falls

Tourist attacked on hiking trip to Havasu Falls

Ring camera footage captured the moment a tourist was attacked on the Havasupai Reservation, before a resident intervened. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean hears from the victim's mother. 

The Brief

    • An arrest was made after a tourist from New York was assaulted on the first night of a hiking trip in Supai on the Havasupai Reservation.
    • A resident intervened after seeing the attack on Ring camera footage, and family members said the victim is expected to survive.
    • Authorities have a suspect in custody, though the individual's identity has not yet been publicly released.

HAVASUPAI, Ariz. - An arrest was made after a female tourist was assaulted on the Havasupai Reservation.

What we know:

The victim traveled from New York to hike Havasu Falls in northern Arizona, but on the first night of the hike, she was met with violence.

Ring camera footage captured the assault, which took place in front of some homes on the Havasupai Reservation.

The victim's mother said she was briefly separated from her friend she went on this hiking trip with. When she stopped to ask for directions, the man in the video attacked. The suspect left the area when a resident came out of their home to help.

The victim's mom said she felt as if the witness saved her daughter's life.

Image 1 of 2

 

What they're saying:

The tribe is thanking community members who jumped in to help. 

Tribal leaders say they are devastated by the attack in Supai, calling the violence unacceptable. Chairwoman Melinda Yaiva of the Havasupai Tribe released the following statement: 

The Havasupai Tribe is devastated by the assault of a visitor in Supai on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. We want to be absolutely clear: violence against our visitors, our Tribal members, or anyone within our community is unacceptable and will not be condoned. The conduct alleged in this incident does not reflect the values of the Havasupai Tribe or the respect and hospitality that our community extends to the thousands of visitors who come to our homeland each year. We are especially grateful to the Tribal members who came to the victim’s aid and to law enforcement in bringing the suspect into custody.

What we don't know:

While a suspect was taken into custody, their identity has not been released. 

What's next:

Family members of the victim told FOX 10 she is expected to survive.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered by the Havasupai Tribeal Council. 

Crime and Public SafetyHavasupaiNews