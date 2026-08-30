Grand Canyon flash flooding: More than 20 unaccounted for after Bright Angel Canyon flood

The Brief The National Park Service is working to account for 20 people who may be missing after flash flooding hit Bright Angel Canyon. Park officials rescued 62 people from Phantom Ranch and the Lower North Kaibab Trail after floodwaters destroyed footbridges and washed out trails. Five American Red Cross volunteers supported evacuees as heavy rainfall and potential additional flooding are expected through Monday.



The National Park Service (NPS) is asking for the public’s help as crews work to account for more than 20 people who may be missing or unaccounted for following significant flash flooding in Bright Angel Canyon on Saturday.

What we know:

The flooding began around 2:30 p.m. and caused widespread damage, washing out trails and destroying nearly every footbridge spanning Bright Angel Creek.

What you can do:

The NPS is asking for information on hikers in the Bright Angel Creek Corridor on Aug. 29, including those traveling North Kaibab Trail, staying at Bright Angel Campground or Cottonwood Campground, or traveling through "the Box" north of Phantom Ranch.

What they're saying:

Park officials said 62 people were rescued from Phantom Ranch and the Lower North Kaibab Trail.

Several areas remain closed while crews assess damage to facilities. There is no estimated timeline for when the trails will reopen.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Courtesy: Grand Canyon National Park

Area closures until further notice

Phantom Ranch

Bright Angel Campground

Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins

Entire North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch

The Black Bridge and Silver Bridge crossing the Colorado River

Colorado River due to metal structures and debris entering the river

Dig deeper:

Anyone who may know of hikers or backpackers that were in the inner canyon along the Bright Angel Creek corridor on Aug. 29, and anyone who had a campground reservation in that area, is asked to contact NPS' Investigative Service Brance (ISB) at 888-653-0009 or email nsp_isb@nps.gov. Officials ask that information includes the individuals names, approximate location, travel plans, group size, clothing or backpack description, and when they were last known to be in the area.

This also includes people who traveled along the North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch, staying at Bright Angel Campground, or traveling or staying in the area known as "the Box" north of Phantom Ranch.

Featured article

Evacuees Supported:

The American Red Cross said five specialized volunteers were on the ground supporting evacuees.

"They were there yesterday and through the night last night, and they are going to continue to be there as the response continues," said Asher Furedy of the American Red Cross.

More Potential Devastation:

The NPS said heavy rainfall is possible on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, potentially causing additional flash flooding, debris flows and rock falls.