Grand Canyon flash flooding: More than 20 unaccounted for after Bright Angel Canyon flood

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 6:08 PM MST until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Pima County
20
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:11 PM MST until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 7:17 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:21 PM MST until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 7:28 PM MST until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:35 PM MST until SUN 8:30 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 7:27 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Northwest Valley, Globe/Miami, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Pinal County, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, San Carlos, Central Phoenix, Tonopah Desert, Rio Verde/Salt River, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Superior, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonto Basin, New River Mesa, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Deer Valley, Dripping Springs, Cave Creek/New River, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Buckeye/Avondale
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Flood Watch
until TUE 1:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Mountains, Marble and Glen Canyons, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau
Flood Advisory
until SUN 8:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 8:45 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:47 PM MST until SUN 9:45 PM MST, Mohave County

Grand Canyon flash flooding: More than 20 unaccounted for after Bright Angel Canyon flood

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published August 30, 2026 5:32 PM MST
Published August 30, 2026 5:32 PM MST
Grand Canyon flash flood leaves 20 possibly missing as evacuations continue
Grand Canyon flash flood leaves 20 possibly missing as evacuations continue

Grand Canyon flash flood leaves 20 possibly missing as evacuations continue

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding hikers in the Grand Canyon after flash flooding hit on Saturday. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi has the latest.

The Brief

    • The National Park Service is working to account for 20 people who may be missing after flash flooding hit Bright Angel Canyon.
    • Park officials rescued 62 people from Phantom Ranch and the Lower North Kaibab Trail after floodwaters destroyed footbridges and washed out trails.
    • Five American Red Cross volunteers supported evacuees as heavy rainfall and potential additional flooding are expected through Monday.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - The National Park Service (NPS) is asking for the public’s help as crews work to account for more than 20 people who may be missing or unaccounted for following significant flash flooding in Bright Angel Canyon on Saturday.

What we know:

The flooding began around 2:30 p.m. and caused widespread damage, washing out trails and destroying nearly every footbridge spanning Bright Angel Creek.

What you can do:

The NPS is asking for information on hikers in the Bright Angel Creek Corridor on Aug. 29, including those traveling North Kaibab Trail, staying at Bright Angel Campground or Cottonwood Campground, or traveling through "the Box" north of Phantom Ranch.

What they're saying:

Park officials said 62 people were rescued from Phantom Ranch and the Lower North Kaibab Trail.

Several areas remain closed while crews assess damage to facilities. There is no estimated timeline for when the trails will reopen.

Image 1 of 7

Courtesy: Grand Canyon National Park

Area closures until further notice

  • Phantom Ranch
  • Bright Angel Campground
  • Phantom Ranch Canteen and cabins
  • Entire North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch
  • The Black Bridge and Silver Bridge crossing the Colorado River
  • Colorado River due to metal structures and debris entering the river

Dig deeper:

Anyone who may know of hikers or backpackers that were in the inner canyon along the Bright Angel Creek corridor on Aug. 29, and anyone who had a campground reservation in that area, is asked to contact NPS' Investigative Service Brance (ISB) at 888-653-0009 or email nsp_isb@nps.gov. Officials ask that information includes the individuals names, approximate location, travel plans, group size, clothing or backpack description, and when they were last known to be in the area.

This also includes people who traveled along the North Kaibab Trail from the North Kaibab Trailhead to Phantom Ranch, staying at Bright Angel Campground, or traveling or staying in the area known as "the Box" north of Phantom Ranch. 

Featured

Grand Canyon flash flooding triggers emergency evacuations amid Arizona monsoon
article

Grand Canyon flash flooding triggers emergency evacuations amid Arizona monsoon

Dozens of people are being airlifted to safety after sudden flash flooding surged through the Grand Canyon. Officials are now asking the public to give information for more than 20 individuals who may be missing or unaccounted for.

Evacuees Supported:

The American Red Cross said five specialized volunteers were on the ground supporting evacuees.

"They were there yesterday and through the night last night, and they are going to continue to be there as the response continues," said Asher Furedy of the American Red Cross.

More Potential Devastation:

The NPS said heavy rainfall is possible on Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, potentially causing additional flash flooding, debris flows and rock falls.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the National Park Service, park officials, the American Red Cross, and previous FOX 10 reports.

Severe WeatherGrand CanyonNews