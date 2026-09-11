Men facing multiple charges following deadly Forest Lakes crash: CCSO

The Brief The Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced on Sept. 11 that a man from Glendale and a man from Tempe have been arrested in connection with a deadly crash in the Forest Lakes area. Officials say 19-year-old Carter Travis of Glendale and 25-year-old Joseph Ohlendorf of Tempe were arrested on Aug. 28 and 29, respectively. The two are facing various charges.



Sheriffs in a Northern Arizona county say two people from the Phoenix area have been arrested in connection with a July crash in the Forest Lakes area that left one person dead.

What we know:

In a statement released on Sept. 11, officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office identified the two suspects as 19-year-old Carter Travis of Glendale, and 25-year-old Joseph Ohlendorf of Tempe.

Investigators said Travis was arrested on Aug. 28, while Ohlendorf was arrested on Aug. 29.

The backstory:

Detectives say the crash happened on July 3 along Forest Service Road 330, and the crash resulted in the death of a 17-year-old boy.

"Due to the circumstances surrounding the collision, investigators with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division conducted a follow up investigation," read a portion of the statement. "The investigation ultimately identified evidence supporting criminal charges against two individuals."

What's next:

Travis, per investigators, is accused of the following:

Second degree homicide

Three counts of aggravated assault

Felony endangerment

DUI-Slightest Degree

DUI-Extreme Degree

Meanwhile, investigators say Ohlendorf is accused of manslaughter, as well as four counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.

Officials say both Ohlendorf and Travis have been booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility.