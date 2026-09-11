Woman found dead in Colorado River; 9/11 survivor reflects | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From $800 in utility bill relief for some Arizonans to why one Northern Arizona city is raising its minimum wage in the new year, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 11, 2026.
1. Tragedy along the Colorado River
Featured
An Arizona woman walked into the Colorado River fully clothed Friday morning and never resurfaced.
2. Need help with the power bill?
Eligible Arizona SRP customers facing financial hardships can apply for up to $800 in summer utility bill assistance to help offset the steep costs of cooling their homes. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi has more.
3. Judge has warning for suspect in Preston Lord case
Featured
A judge in Maricopa County warned one of the suspects in the Preston Lord murder case during a hearing on Sept. 11 that going to trial carries extreme risk.
4. Minimum wage to go up in Arizona city
Featured
Some workers in Flagstaff will get a raise come next year, as the city announces its new minimum wage level for 2027.
5. Survivor reflects on 9/11
Featured
Derek Difani survived the World Trade Center attacks and later welcomed a son born on Sept. 11. He shares his story of survival, loss, and finding closure after 25 years.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Phoenix high temperatures will slip to 104 degrees this weekend as shifting weather patterns bring potential storms.
Get the Full Forecast