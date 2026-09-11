Woman found dead in Colorado River; 9/11 survivor reflects | Nightly Roundup

article

From $800 in utility bill relief for some Arizonans to why one Northern Arizona city is raising its minimum wage in the new year, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 11, 2026.

1. Tragedy along the Colorado River

Featured article

2. Need help with the power bill?

3. Judge has warning for suspect in Preston Lord case

Featured article

4. Minimum wage to go up in Arizona city

Featured article

5. Survivor reflects on 9/11

Featured article

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast