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Woman found dead in Colorado River; 9/11 survivor reflects | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 11, 2026 6:51 PM MST
Published September 11, 2026 6:51 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From $800 in utility bill relief for some Arizonans to why one Northern Arizona city is raising its minimum wage in the new year, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 11, 2026.

1. Tragedy along the Colorado River

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Arizona woman found dead in Colorado River after wading into water fully clothed, police say
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Arizona woman found dead in Colorado River after wading into water fully clothed, police say

An Arizona woman walked into the Colorado River fully clothed Friday morning and never resurfaced.

2. Need help with the power bill?

SRP customers can get $800 for utility bills
SRP customers can get $800 for utility bills

SRP customers can get $800 for utility bills

Eligible Arizona SRP customers facing financial hardships can apply for up to $800 in summer utility bill assistance to help offset the steep costs of cooling their homes. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi has more.

3. Judge has warning for suspect in Preston Lord case

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Preston Lord murder case: Judge warns Taylor Sherman of high trial risk in settlement hearing
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Preston Lord murder case: Judge warns Taylor Sherman of high trial risk in settlement hearing

A judge in Maricopa County warned one of the suspects in the Preston Lord murder case during a hearing on Sept. 11 that going to trial carries extreme risk.

4. Minimum wage to go up in Arizona city

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Flagstaff's minimum wage to go up on New Year's Day: here's why
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Flagstaff's minimum wage to go up on New Year's Day: here's why

Some workers in Flagstaff will get a raise come next year, as the city announces its new minimum wage level for 2027.

5. Survivor reflects on 9/11

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From tragedy to celebration: 9/11 survivor reflects on son born on anniversary
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From tragedy to celebration: 9/11 survivor reflects on son born on anniversary

Derek Difani survived the World Trade Center attacks and later welcomed a son born on Sept. 11. He shares his story of survival, loss, and finding closure after 25 years.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Cooler temps, storm chances ahead
Cooler temps, storm chances ahead

Cooler temps, storm chances ahead

Phoenix high temperatures will slip to 104 degrees this weekend as shifting weather patterns bring potential storms.

Get the Full Forecast

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