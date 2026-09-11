Flagstaff's minimum wage to go up on New Year's Day: here's why

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The Brief Flagstaff has announced an increase in the city's minimum wage. The minimum wage will increase from $18.35 per hour to $18.95 per hour on Jan. 1, 2026. Arizona's minimum wage is $15.15 per hour in 2026, according to the state's industrial commission.



Officials with the City of Flagstaff say the city's minimum wage will go up in a few months.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Sept. 11, the Northern Arizona city's minimum will rise to $18.95 per hour on Jan. 1, 2027.

According to the city's minimum wage website, 2026's minimum wage was set at $18.35 per hour.

Dig deeper:

Officials said the increase was the result of Proposition 414, which was approved by voters in the 2016 general election.

"This law covers all individuals who work or are expected to work 25 hours or more in any given calendar year within the city limit. All covered individuals are to be paid or to earn no less than the current hourly minimum wage," read a portion of the city's website.

Under the law, the city's minimum wage is required to rise in accordance with cost-of-living increase, starting from 2023.

Big picture view:

Flagstaff's minimum wage is above the state's. Per a poster released by the Industrial Commission of Arizona, the state's minimum wage is $15.15 per hour in 2026.