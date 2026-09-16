Los Angeles news chopper crash echoes similar tragedy in Phoenix

The Brief An investigation is underway following a deadly TV news helicopter crash in Los Angeles that killed five people, including NBC 4 reporter Eliana Moreno. The crash occurred during rush hour on Sept. 15, as news choppers were covering a collision between an SUV and a city bus. The tragedy mirrors a July 2007 midair collision between two news helicopters over Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix.



As authorities continue to investigate a deadly news helicopter crash in Los Angeles, the crash has stirred memories of a similar crash involving two news helicopters in Phoenix nearly 20 years ago.

The backstory:

The news helicopter crew, identified as NBCLA reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw, was covering a separate crash involving an SUV and a city bus when the helicopter crashed into a parking lot between two commercial buildings. Officials say the impact ignited a fire that quickly spread to four nearby vehicles and two shipping containers before crews extinguished the flames.

Besides Marciniw and Moreno, a pedestrian also died in the news helicopter crash. Los Angeles County officials have identified the pedestrian as 29-year-old Edy Gutierrez Mejia.

"Just an overall, like, precious human being. Like, just kind and generous. I believe Eliana was a powerhouse," said Carmen Marquez, who was Moreno's friend and a former co-worker of hers.

Local perspective:

The deadly news helicopter crash has stirred memories of the deadly helicopter crash in Phoenix that happened in 2007.

According to our report on the 10th anniversary of the crash in 2017, the crash happened on July 27, 2007, when helicopter pilots Craig Smith and Scott Bowerbank, along with photojournalists Rick Krolak and Jim Cox, were killed as the helicopters they were in collided over Phoenix, and crashed into Steele Indian School Park. The two helicopters were covering a police chase at the time.

Krolak's son, Colton, was 14 at the time of the crash. He is now a journalist himself in the Phoenix area.

"So thankful for him and the time that I did get with him," said Colton. "I pray that the folks going through this and ones who lost their loved ones, I pray they had the community's support like I had."

The Phoenix television market used to have several news choppers covering events and breaking news. After the crash, however, just one news chopper remains.

What they're saying:

According to Sky FOX senior photojournalist Troy Barrett, situation similar to the one in LA before the chopper crash can be tricky.

"They were covering a fatal car vs. bus crash there. We had our own fatal crash that we covered this morning, so things that seem routine to us still have that element of danger, and we keep it in the back of our mind," Barrett said. "We're definitely thinking about those friends and family and other people who were lost in Los Angeles."

As for Marquez, while she now works in Yuma, the crash in California still hits close to home.

"Eliana is a great example for all of us to keep on pursuing our dreams, and to live that life where we are completely passionate about what we're doing that it's so worth the sacrifice," Marquez said.