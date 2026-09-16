Los Angeles news chopper crash echoes similar tragedy in Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
14
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 PM MST, Pinal County, Pima County, Mohave County, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:18 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:42 PM MST until WED 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from WED 5:04 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Gila River Valley, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Kofa, San Carlos, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, Central La Paz, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonto Basin, Northwest Valley, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Mazatzal Mountains, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, East Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, West Pinal County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Marble and Glen Canyons
Flood Advisory
from WED 4:50 PM MST until WED 7:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Yuma County
Flood Advisory
from WED 6:46 PM MST until WED 9:45 PM MST, Graham County, Greenlee County
Dust Advisory
from WED 6:44 PM MST until WED 7:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County

Los Angeles news chopper crash echoes similar tragedy in Phoenix

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published September 16, 2026 6:12 PM MST
Published September 16, 2026 6:12 PM MST
LA chopper crash: Phoenix recalls similar tragedy
LA chopper crash: Phoenix recalls similar tragedy

LA chopper crash: Phoenix recalls similar tragedy

An investigation is underway after a news chopper crashed in Los Angeles, killing reporter Eliana Moreno and four others. The tragedy has brought back memories of a similar crash in Phoenix almost 20 years ago. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway following a deadly TV news helicopter crash in Los Angeles that killed five people, including NBC 4 reporter Eliana Moreno.
    • The crash occurred during rush hour on Sept. 15, as news choppers were covering a collision between an SUV and a city bus.
    • The tragedy mirrors a July 2007 midair collision between two news helicopters over Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix.

PHOENIX - As authorities continue to investigate a deadly news helicopter crash in Los Angeles, the crash has stirred memories of a similar crash involving two news helicopters in Phoenix nearly 20 years ago.

The backstory:

The news helicopter crew, identified as NBCLA reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw, was covering a separate crash involving an SUV and a city bus when the helicopter crashed into a parking lot between two commercial buildings. Officials say the impact ignited a fire that quickly spread to four nearby vehicles and two shipping containers before crews extinguished the flames.

Besides Marciniw and Moreno, a pedestrian also died in the news helicopter crash. Los Angeles County officials have identified the pedestrian as 29-year-old Edy Gutierrez Mejia.

"Just an overall, like, precious human being. Like, just kind and generous. I believe Eliana was a powerhouse," said Carmen Marquez, who was Moreno's friend and a former co-worker of hers.

Local perspective:

The deadly news helicopter crash has stirred memories of the deadly helicopter crash in Phoenix that happened in 2007.

According to our report on the 10th anniversary of the crash in 2017, the crash happened on July 27, 2007, when helicopter pilots Craig Smith and Scott Bowerbank, along with photojournalists Rick Krolak and Jim Cox, were killed as the helicopters they were in collided over Phoenix, and crashed into Steele Indian School Park. The two helicopters were covering a police chase at the time.

Krolak's son, Colton, was 14 at the time of the crash. He is now a journalist himself in the Phoenix area.

"So thankful for him and the time that I did get with him," said Colton. "I pray that the folks going through this and ones who lost their loved ones, I pray they had the community's support like I had."

The Phoenix television market used to have several news choppers covering events and breaking news. After the crash, however, just one news chopper remains.

What they're saying:

According to Sky FOX senior photojournalist Troy Barrett, situation similar to the one in LA before the chopper crash can be tricky.

"They were covering a fatal car vs. bus crash there. We had our own fatal crash that we covered this morning, so things that seem routine to us still have that element of danger, and we keep it in the back of our mind," Barrett said. "We're definitely thinking about those friends and family and other people who were lost in Los Angeles."

As for Marquez, while she now works in Yuma, the crash in California still hits close to home.

"Eliana is a great example for all of us to keep on pursuing our dreams, and to live that life where we are completely passionate about what we're doing that it's so worth the sacrifice," Marquez said.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Carmen Marquez, Troy Barrett, and Colton Krolak. Supplemental information was gathered from a news article published by our sister station FOX 11 in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2026.

PhoenixCaliforniaNews