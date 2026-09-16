Phoenix monsoon weather; mysterious illness sends young workers to the hospital | Nightly Roundup

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From monsoon weather in the Valley to why the FDA is recalling soaps, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

1. A stormy day for the Valley

2. Check your soap

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3. Alleged cartel scout arrested

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4. Deadly stabbing suspect makes plea

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5. Baffling illness in Texas

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A look at your weather for tomorrow

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