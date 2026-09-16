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Phoenix monsoon weather; mysterious illness sends young workers to the hospital | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated September 16, 2026 6:36 PM MST Published September 16, 2026 6:34 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From monsoon weather in the Valley to why the FDA is recalling soaps, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

1. A stormy day for the Valley

Massive monsoon storm hits Phoenix area causing flooding, road closures
Massive monsoon storm hits Phoenix area causing flooding, road closures

Massive monsoon storm hits Phoenix area causing flooding, road closures

Storms across the Valley dumped buckets of rain, prompting flash flood warnings across most of Arizona. The downpours caused white outs on freeways and severe flooding in Scottsdale late Wednesday afternoon. 

2. Check your soap

Featured

FDA recalls hand soap sold in 15 states due to risk of bacteria
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FDA recalls hand soap sold in 15 states due to risk of bacteria

The affected hand soap products were sold in various states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

3. Alleged cartel scout arrested

Featured

Border Patrol fast-ropes from Black Hawk helicopter to snag alleged cartel scout hiding in Arizona desert
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Border Patrol fast-ropes from Black Hawk helicopter to snag alleged cartel scout hiding in Arizona desert

Federal agents fast-roped from a Black Hawk helicopter into the remote Arizona desert to arrest a border scout spotted by a surveillance drone

4. Deadly stabbing suspect makes plea

Featured

Man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing at unlicensed Goodyear group home
article

Man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing at unlicensed Goodyear group home

A man accused of stabbing his roommate 21 times in an unlicensed Goodyear group home has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

5. Baffling illness in Texas

Featured

Mysterious disease sending young, healthy Texas workers into kidney failure
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Mysterious disease sending young, healthy Texas workers into kidney failure

A mysterious form of kidney disease that has devastated young to middle-aged agricultural workers in Central America and South Asia appears to have surfaced in Texas.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Arizona rain brings cooler temperatures, lingering tropical humidity
Arizona rain brings cooler temperatures, lingering tropical humidity

Arizona rain brings cooler temperatures, lingering tropical humidity

Monsoon showers bring high temperatures down to 81 degrees in Phoenix. Drier conditions and warmer temps will take over by the weekend. The FOX 10 Weather Experts have the latest on the active storms. 

Get the Full Forecast

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