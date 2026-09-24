Courtroom outburst caught on video; college student deaths reportedly linked to supplement | Nightly Roundup

Grieving father-in-law lunges at convicted killer in court; Kim K show highlights youth baseball in Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 24, 2026.

1. Shocking courtroom drama

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2. From YouTube: College student deaths reportedly linked to controversial supplement

3. Election 2026: Debate over education spending ballot measure

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4. From FOX 10 Talks: Arizona town drawing people in from out-of-state

5. Kim K-produced show highlights baseball in Arizona