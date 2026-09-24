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Courtroom outburst caught on video; college student deaths reportedly linked to supplement | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated September 24, 2026 7:07 PM MST Published September 24, 2026 6:56 PM MST

PHOENIX - Grieving father-in-law lunges at convicted killer in court; Kim K show highlights youth baseball in Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 24, 2026.

1. Shocking courtroom drama

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Phoenix father-in-law attacks killer in chaotic courtroom video after spotting him laughing: 'He lost it'
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Phoenix father-in-law attacks killer in chaotic courtroom video after spotting him laughing: 'He lost it'

A grieving Phoenix father was arrested inside a Maricopa County courtroom after punching the man convicted of murdering his Army Captain son-in-law. Defense counsel says the father reacted after seeing the killer laughing at the defense table.

2. From YouTube: College student deaths reportedly linked to controversial supplement

3. Election 2026: Debate over education spending ballot measure

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2026 Election: Prop 320 debate examines Arizona school budget mandates
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2026 Election: Prop 320 debate examines Arizona school budget mandates

Arizona voters will hear debate on Proposition 320, a ballot measure requiring large school districts to dedicate 60% of spending to classroom instruction.

4. From FOX 10 Talks: Arizona town drawing people in from out-of-state

5. Kim K-produced show highlights baseball in Arizona

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Kim Kardashian-produced show 'Team Moms' highlights Arizona baseball
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Kim Kardashian-produced show 'Team Moms' highlights Arizona baseball

A new Paramount Plus show gives an inside look at the drama and dedication required to raise a youth baseball star, and the show was filmed here in the Valley.

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