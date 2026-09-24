Courtroom outburst caught on video; college student deaths reportedly linked to supplement | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - Grieving father-in-law lunges at convicted killer in court; Kim K show highlights youth baseball in Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 24, 2026.
1. Shocking courtroom drama
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A grieving Phoenix father was arrested inside a Maricopa County courtroom after punching the man convicted of murdering his Army Captain son-in-law. Defense counsel says the father reacted after seeing the killer laughing at the defense table.
2. From YouTube: College student deaths reportedly linked to controversial supplement
3. Election 2026: Debate over education spending ballot measure
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Arizona voters will hear debate on Proposition 320, a ballot measure requiring large school districts to dedicate 60% of spending to classroom instruction.
4. From FOX 10 Talks: Arizona town drawing people in from out-of-state
5. Kim K-produced show highlights baseball in Arizona
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A new Paramount Plus show gives an inside look at the drama and dedication required to raise a youth baseball star, and the show was filmed here in the Valley.