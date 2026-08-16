Teen, 18, intentionally rams car into Mesa home with ex-partner inside: Police

article

The Brief An 18-year-old driver allegedly rammed his vehicle into an occupied Mesa home near Baseline Road and Windsor early Sunday morning before fleeing the scene on foot. Investigators believe the suspect, Collin Knight, intentionally crashed into the house because a former partner was staying inside. Police arrested Knight nearby and booked him on nine charges including aggravated assault and criminal damage, with a judge setting his bond at $50,000.



Mesa police arrested an 18-year-old man early Sunday morning after he allegedly rammed his vehicle intentionally into an occupied home containing several residents, including his former fling.

What we know:

Collin Knight was taken into custody near the scene close to East Baseline Road and South Windsor after allegedly fleeing on foot following the 1:45 a.m. crash. He now faces a slew of felony charges, including aggravated assault and criminal damage, with court records showing a judge set his bond at $50,000 on Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators with the Mesa Police Department, multiple people were inside the house on East Javelina Avenue at the time of the violent impact. Luckily, no major injuries were reported among any of the occupants inside.

Detectives say they learned that the crash was an intentional act. Officers believe that Knight targeted the residence because he was previously in a relationship with one of the victims staying inside the house.

Dig deeper:

After the crash, police say Knight ditched his car and fled the area before officers arrived. Police quickly found the teenager nearby and took him into custody. He was initially transported to a local hospital for medical treatment before being formally booked on nine total charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and criminal damage. Authorities noted that additional DUI charges remain pending as the investigation continues.

What's next:

Knight is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Aug. 21.

Map of the area where the crash occurred: