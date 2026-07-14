Arizona weather forecast: Moisture surge brings increased monsoonal rain threat

The Brief Phoenix is experiencing a prolonged period of hot, humid, and stormy weather, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday evening. A developing system moving from Texas into New Mexico will pull moisture into Arizona, increasing storm potential up to 60% on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will decrease as storm activity rises, dropping the afternoon high in Phoenix from 108 on Tuesday down to the upper 90s by Friday and Saturday.



Hot, humid, and stormy weather continues in the forecast.

Today:

Following a very active spell of storms Monday evening, the chance for storms in Phoenix will wane a bit on Tuesday. Still, there remains a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms in Phoenix late Tuesday and into the evening. Around the state, it is likely storms will develop over the high terrain before they weaken in the evening. The storms will yet again bring the potential for strong winds and blowing dust, heavy rain with lightning, and even flooding.

The Rest of the Week:

Over the next two days, a weather system will run up over Texas and into New Mexico. As this happens, it will increase the moisture flow associated with the strong ridge of high pressure that has impacted Arizona over the last several days. This brings increased chances for rain and thunderstorms to Arizona, during an already active spell.

In fact, humidity levels will remain at the top of the scale, with the chance of storms increasing from 30% to 40% on Wednesday and 40% to 60% on Thursday into Friday.

The temperature will respond to the increasing storm chances. The forecast high in Phoenix drops from 108 Tuesday to 107 Wednesday and 102 Thursday. By Friday and Saturday, the forecast high drops into the upper 90s. Any storms that do develop during this stretch will have an increased potential for flooding.

Looking Further Ahead:

It appears the monsoonal pattern will continue to bring storm chances to the state through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will also remain below average in the low 100s next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.