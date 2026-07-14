Seen on TV: July 14
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Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Enchanting Earth
Moon Valley Nursery
- 1875 S. Arizona Ave.
- Chandler, AZ 85286
- https://www.moonvalleynurseries.com
West-MEC
- Saturday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to noon
- 13201 W. Grand Ave.
- Surprise, AZ 85374
- https://www.west-mec.edu/
Backpacks 4 Kids AZ
State 48 Hockey Barn
- 1350 W. Southern Ave.
- Mesa, AZ 85202
- www.state48hockey.com