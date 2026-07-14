Seen on TV: July 14

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Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Enchanting Earth

Moon Valley Nursery

1875 S. Arizona Ave.

Chandler, AZ 85286

https://www.moonvalleynurseries.com

West-MEC

Saturday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to noon

13201 W. Grand Ave.

Surprise, AZ 85374

https://www.west-mec.edu/

Backpacks 4 Kids AZ

State 48 Hockey Barn

1350 W. Southern Ave.

Mesa, AZ 85202

www.state48hockey.com

Live-streamed video