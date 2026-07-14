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Seen on TV: July 14

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published July 14, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published July 14, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Enchanting Earth

Moon Valley Nursery

West-MEC

Backpacks 4 Kids AZ

State 48 Hockey Barn

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews