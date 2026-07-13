Arizona weather forecast: Active monsoon brings storm chances, lower temperatures

The Brief Arizona faces a highly active monsoon period with daily storm chances persisting through this week and into next week. High temperatures will range from 104 to 108 degrees before dropping to 99 degrees by Friday, accompanied by humid conditions and dew points between 55 and 65 degrees. Anticipated storms bring threats of strong winds, blowing dust, downpours, lightning, flooding, and potential small hail.



A very active monsoon period is ahead across Arizona. Around the state, there will be on and off chances for storms each day through this week and right into next week. In Phoenix, the best chances currently appear to hit Tuesday late day, and Thursday into Friday. However, each day will bring between a 20% to 40% chance of storms in the Phoenix Metro.

Today:

On Monday, the forecast high climbs to 106 degrees. Due to morning showers and clouds, stronger storms may struggle to turn widespread. Still, storms will fire off over the high country and there is at least a low 20% chance for a few showers to make their way down into Arizona.

The Rest of the Week:

The potential for storms will increase on Tuesday to 30%, particularly late day and into the evening. Any storms that develop will bring the possibility for strong winds, blowing dust, downpours, lightning, and even flooding. A few of the strongest storms could pack small hail as well.

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Storm chances remain between 20% and 30% on Wednesday, and increase to 30% to 40% Thursday into Friday. Rain chances will dip a bit over the weekend, but may increase again next week.

The general pattern is supportive of daily storm chances as high pressure remains centered over the United States and moisture wraps around the high pressure dome, directly into Arizona from the southeast to south.

Big picture view:

High temperatures will remain around 104 to 108 degrees during the week, but slip to 99 degrees by Friday. Morning lows may remain in the 80s this week, too. The weather will be quite muggy all week with dew point temperatures between 55 and 65 degrees each day.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.