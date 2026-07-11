Arizona distracted driving: Fines increase to $400 under new road safety law

The Brief Distracted driving led to 66 deaths on Arizona roads in 2024 alone, according to data from the Arizona Department of Transportation. A new state law introduced by Representative Teresa Martinez increases the fine for a second distracted driving offense to $400 and permits a driver's license suspension by the third offense. Under the new law, an additional $150 penalty can be added for phone-related crashes involving motorcycles. It also expands previous driving laws by banning live-streaming or recording videos behind the wheel, even if the device is not physically held.



From eyes on the open road to eyes on a pocket-sized screen, drivers seem to be more interested in their phones than safety, even when they are going 70 miles an hour.

Local perspective:

State Rep. Teresa Martinez highlighted the dangers of multitasking behind the wheel.

"You don't know who's going to get in an accident behind you. Why? Because you're on your phone texting and driving. People live video stream themselves, make videos of themselves, while they're driving they're not paying attention to the road," Martinez said.

By the numbers:

In 2024 alone, distracted driving led to 66 deaths on Arizona roads, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. A new law aims to lower that statistic.

Martinez proposed the bill, which keeps the first offense of distracted driving at a penalty of $75-$149. But, it increases the second offense of distracted driving to a $400 fine.

"But rather than make it the first offense, let's make it the second offense. Let's give people a chance. And I just think everyone got on board and realized how important this was," Martinez said.

Dig deeper:

The new law also allows an additional $150 penalty to be added if the cell phone use caused a crash involving a motorcycle. The issue hits home for the lawmaker.

"My son almost died. He broke his entire face," said Martinez. "Because a man didn't yield the right of way, didn't see him, just blew through a stop sign."

By the third offense, under the new law, a driver's license could be taken away. The crackdown on cell phones is getting praise by local motorcycle groups and attorneys who deal with cases involving distracted driving.

What they're saying:

Managing Attorney Nasser Abujbarah, with the Phillips Law Group, shared support for the stiffer penalties. "Yes, it does make me happy. Yes, I think it's important, and it will hopefully lead to safer roads," Abujbarah said.

Mick Degn, the executive director of the Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation, echoed those thoughts. "We hope the higher fines get people's attention because, right now, there's nothing to stop them, to slow them down. We've got to do something. It's a start," Degn said.

Big picture view:

The new law also builds upon previous distracted driving laws to ban drivers from live-streaming or recording videos even if the driver isn't physically holding the device. Lawmakers and advocates hope these changes in law lead to changes in road safety.

Advocates emphasized that enforcement will be the next key milestone following the governor's signature. "With this bill being signed by the governor, it's so critical. Now what we got to do is make sure we enforce that bill," an advocate noted. He also encouraged motorcyclists to wear helmets and assume drivers don't see them.

"There are a lot of topics here that are bipartisan or non-partisan. Road safety is something everybody agrees we should have more of," Martinez said.