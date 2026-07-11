Man dead after intruder forces way into Phoenix home, opens fire

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A manhunt is underway after a man was shot and killed during an early morning home invasion in Phoenix.

What we know:

The deadly intrusion unfolded just before 4 a.m. in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Thomas Road. Phoenix police say a gunman forced his way inside a house and opened fire on a man inside.

Map of the area:

First responders rushed to the home, but the victim died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter, and it remains unclear why the home was targeted.

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What you can do:

With the suspect still at large, authorities are leaning on the community for help. Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area is urged to contact Phoenix Police or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.