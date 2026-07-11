Teen homicide suspect sought in deadly Phoenix shooting

The Brief Phoenix police are searching for 18-year-old Markelle Jimerson, a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred last month. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on June 13 at a home near Baseline Road and Darrow Street. Carlos Galindo, 40, was killed in the attack, while two other adult victims survived and continue to recuperate from their injuries.



Investigators are seeking information leading to a person of interest in a deadly shooting.

What we know:

The incident happened June 13, right around 9 a.m. at a house near Baseline Road and Darrow Street.

"We had a quite a few people in this house around 9 a.m.," Det. Mike Fischer said. "And the person of interest, we're looking for 18-year-old Markelle Jimerson."

Fischer explained that Jimerson was at the house when the violence broke out.

"He’s the one that pulled out a gun, and he shot three adults, two males and one female, and the male and the female survived," Fischer said.

The other man, identified as 40-year-old Carlos Galindo, died from his injuries.

"A month later, we’re still looking for Markelle, the person of interest, which we know is the person that committed this crime," Fischer said.

What you can do:

Authorities hope someone will recognize the person of interest, or knows where he’s at. Jimerson has multiple identifying body markings that could help community members spot him, including tattoos on both hands and on his left forearm.

Fischer noted that Jimerson might be staying with relatives who are completely unaware of the violent allegations against him.

"Maybe a family member also that may be keeping Markelle at their house, with no knowledge of him being involved in this homicide and aggravated assault, because he shot two other people and the other victims," Fischer said. "Can you imagine? I mean, after being shot, even though they lived, they’re still recuperating from their injuries. And we’re just hoping to get this guy off the street."

Dig deeper:

Due to the nature of the crime, police warn that Jimerson should not be approached.

"And he’s considered armed and dangerous because he was armed that day," Fisher said. "And we’re sure that he’s probably still armed."

What's next:

Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anyone that provides information to Silent Witness online or by calling 480-948-6377 for English and 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

Map of the area where the shooting occurred.