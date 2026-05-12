Suspects in Tempe restaurant theft case identified; man accused of having AI-generated CSAM | Nightly Roundup

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Couple accused of stealing expensive liquor at Tempe restaurant turn themselves in; planes that flew for the now-defunct Spirit Airlines stored in Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

1. Couple accused of stealing expensive liquor at Tempe restaurant

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2. Spirit Airlines' now-former planes seen in Goodyear

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3. Serial red-light runner caught on camera

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4. Sad update in search for missing man

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5. Man faces charges over AI CSAM

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