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Suspects in Tempe restaurant theft case identified; man accused of having AI-generated CSAM | Nightly Roundup

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Updated  May 12, 2026 6:08pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Couple accused of stealing expensive liquor at Tempe restaurant turn themselves in; planes that flew for the now-defunct Spirit Airlines stored in Arizona; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

1. Couple accused of stealing expensive liquor at Tempe restaurant

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Arrests made in expensive Arizona restaurant liquor theft
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Arrests made in expensive Arizona restaurant liquor theft

Tempe Police say the two people believed to be responsible for the theft of an expensive bottle of liquor at a Tempe restaurant on May 4 may be associated with a Travelers criminal group known to target businesses across the US.

2. Spirit Airlines' now-former planes seen in Goodyear

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Spirit Airlines planes repossessed, stored at Arizona airports following company's collapse
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Spirit Airlines planes repossessed, stored at Arizona airports following company's collapse

A captain who is helping a company repossess airplanes that were being operated by Spirit Airlines says Arizona's dry climate helps preserve the planes for future owners, regardless if the planes will go on to fly once again or not.

3. Serial red-light runner caught on camera

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Serial red-light runner with 60 traffic violations captured on Tempe traffic cams
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Serial red-light runner with 60 traffic violations captured on Tempe traffic cams

Tempe's photo enforcement program has documented tens of thousands of violations, including a "serial offender" who has been caught on camera more than 60 times.

4. Sad update in search for missing man

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ASU student reported missing at Grand Canyon found dead
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ASU student reported missing at Grand Canyon found dead

An Arizona State University student who was reported missing last month at the Grand Canyon has been found dead.

5. Man faces charges over AI CSAM

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Man indicted for AI child sex abuse material in first case of its kind: MCAO
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Man indicted for AI child sex abuse material in first case of its kind: MCAO

Officials say in a Maricopa County first, a 43-year-old man was indicted on multiple charges for allegedly having AI-generated child sexual abuse material in his possession.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/12/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/12/26

The high reached 106 in Phoenix, as cities across the state neared or surpassed record numbers on Tuesday. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on upcoming Red Flag Warnings and more triple-digit temperatures. 

Get the Full Forecast

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