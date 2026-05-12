Arizona weather forecast: Another day of extreme heat in Phoenix area

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for the Valley until Tuesday night. The high in Phoenix on May 12 will be about 106 degrees, well above the average high of 93°F. Triple digits are expected to stay in the forecast for most of the week.



Another day of high heat around the Valley and state.

Today:

The forecast highs remains well above average on Tuesday. Phoenix is forecast to hit an afternoon high of 106. The current record is 109 and the average high is around 93 degrees. It will be a mostly sunny day, but a few passing clouds are expected.

Dig deeper:

The dome of high pressure pushing temperatures well above normal is beginning to shift eastward. As this happens, a small amount of moisture is wrapping up and around the high in a clockwise motion. This is allowing just another moisture for scattered clouds and a low chance for a sprinkle to sneak into Arizona's forecast. Today, the low sprinkle chance remains over southern and eastern Arizona.

The Rest of the Week:

On Wednesday, there is an additional chance for an isolated shower or sprinkles over the higher elevations of northern Arizona. The forecast high drops to 101 in Phoenix by Wednesday with a partly sunny sky. By Thursday the high drops again, down to 99 degrees.

This Weekend:

Temperatures will remain near 100 degrees through the weekend and early next week, too.

Big picture view:

Rain chances will be hard to come by over the extended forecast. Instead, a typical warm pattern will grip the state into next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)