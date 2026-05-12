Man in custody after person found shot, killed in north Phoenix

The Brief A man was found shot and killed on May 12 at an apartment complex near I-17 and Dove Valley Road. Police say another man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. No identities have been released in the case.



A man is in custody after police say a person was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in north Phoenix.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on May 12 near Interstate 17 and Dove Valley Road.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, a man walked out of an apartment and was taken into custody. When officers went inside the apartment, they found another man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

A man is in custody after police say another man was found shot and killed on May 12 at an apartment complex near I-17 and Dove Valley Road. (KSAZ-TV)

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Map of area where the shooting happened: