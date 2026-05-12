ASU student reported missing at Grand Canyon found dead

The Brief The National Park Service says a body was found on May 9 near Verkamp's Visitor Center on the Grand Canyon's South Rim. The body was identified as 26-year-old Sandarsh Krishna, an ASU student who had been reported missing on April 28. Krishna's cause of death is unknown.



An Arizona State University student who was reported missing last month at the Grand Canyon has been found dead.

What we know:

The National Park Service says a body was found on May 9 near Verkamp's Visitor Center on the South Rim. The body was subsequently identified by the Coconino County Medical Examiner as 26-year-old Sandarsh Krishna, who had been reported missing on April 28.

A body that was found on May 9 at the Grand Canyon's South Rim has been identified as 26-year-old Sandarsh Krishna. (National Park Service)

The backstory:

Krishna told family members that he was traveling to Las Vegas and stopping at the Grand Canyon's South Rim. He was expected to be back home in Tempe for finals and a job interview. His family says they last heard from him on April 27.

Sandarsh Krishna (Pooja Shivananjappa)

What we don't know:

Krishna's cause of death is unknown.

Sandarsh Krishna (Pooja Shivananjappa)

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation by NPS and the medical examiner's office.

Map of Verkamp's Visitor Center: